Pharmacist Basil Maqbool can usually be seen behind the counter at his Vail Ranch Pharmacy in Temecula but July 1, he will be on television in Bravo channel’s new show “Top Chef Amateurs.” Any fans of the long-running “Top Chef” cooking show will recognize some of the familiar “tests” contestants will be put through during each episode. The new show, hosted by “Top Chef” judge Gail Simmons, gives talented home cooks the opportunity of a lifetime to test their skills in the illustrious “Top Chef” kitchen. In each 30-minute episode, two amateur chefs will compete head-to-head in some of the most iconic challenges from the “Top Chef” archives, including the mise-en-place race and blind taste test. “I’ve been into cooking since I was young, learning from my.