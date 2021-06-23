Marvin Anthony: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 2 Star

Netflix

Marvin Anthony is turning up the heat on ‘Too Hot To Handle!’ He is one of the new season 2 cast members. Here are 5 key things to know about this French hunk.

Marvin Anthony is one of the sexy single men of Too Hot To Handle season 2, which premiered the first 4 episodes on June 23. The 25-year-old has dubbed himself the “French king” and claims he is the “whole package.” He heads to Turks and Caicos to be tested like ever before.

So, who is Marvin Anthony? He’s already made a name for himself on social media. From his social stats to his job, here’s what you need to know about Marvin.

Marvin Anthony of ‘Too Hot To Handle’ season 2. (Netflix)

1. Marvin is a model from France.

He lives and works in Paris, France. “Girls cannot resist the tall man [who is] handsome, and I have a French accent, so girls like it,” Marvin said in his Meet the Cast video. Before being cast on Too Hot To Handle, Marvin appeared on Love Island France. In addition to French, he can also speak English and Spanish.

2. He is an influencer.

Before season 2 premiered, Marvin had the most Instagram followers of the new cast members. He currently has 243,000 followers on Instagram. On TikTok, he has over 145,000 followers and over 820,000 likes. Marvin is also on Snapchat.

3. Marvin’s been an elite athlete.

Before he took on modeling full-time, Marvin once played basketball at the highest level in France. Marvin is 6’4″ so it’s no surprise he had a presence on the basketball court!

4. Marvin was once a foreign exchange student.

He attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for a year as a foreign exchange student, the school’s newspaper The Vermillion reported. At the time, Marvin had the last name “Agoh.” He studied business management and earned his specialty in fiance. Marvin noted in the 2018 interview that his goal was to be an asset manager. He eventually started his own concierge business.

5. He is a big fan of dancing.

“I love to dance,” Marvin said in his introduction video. “You know, a little bit of Dougie and stuff.” Marvin frequently posts dancing videos on TikTok.