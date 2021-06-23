Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Marvin Anthony: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 2 Star

By Avery Thompson
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ww7N_0acvILsj00
Netflix

Marvin Anthony is turning up the heat on ‘Too Hot To Handle!’ He is one of the new season 2 cast members. Here are 5 key things to know about this French hunk.

Marvin Anthony is one of the sexy single men of Too Hot To Handle season 2, which premiered the first 4 episodes on June 23. The 25-year-old has dubbed himself the “French king” and claims he is the “whole package.” He heads to Turks and Caicos to be tested like ever before.

So, who is Marvin Anthony? He’s already made a name for himself on social media. From his social stats to his job, here’s what you need to know about Marvin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXmlO_0acvILsj00
Marvin Anthony of ‘Too Hot To Handle’ season 2. (Netflix)

1. Marvin is a model from France.

He lives and works in Paris, France. “Girls cannot resist the tall man [who is] handsome, and I have a French accent, so girls like it,” Marvin said in his Meet the Cast video. Before being cast on Too Hot To Handle, Marvin appeared on Love Island France. In addition to French, he can also speak English and Spanish.

2. He is an influencer.

Before season 2 premiered, Marvin had the most Instagram followers of the new cast members. He currently has 243,000 followers on Instagram. On TikTok, he has over 145,000 followers and over 820,000 likes. Marvin is also on Snapchat.

3. Marvin’s been an elite athlete.

Before he took on modeling full-time, Marvin once played basketball at the highest level in France. Marvin is 6’4″ so it’s no surprise he had a presence on the basketball court!

4. Marvin was once a foreign exchange student.

He attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for a year as a foreign exchange student, the school’s newspaper The Vermillion reported. At the time, Marvin had the last name “Agoh.” He studied business management and earned his specialty in fiance. Marvin noted in the 2018 interview that his goal was to be an asset manager. He eventually started his own concierge business.

5. He is a big fan of dancing.

“I love to dance,” Marvin said in his introduction video. “You know, a little bit of Dougie and stuff.” Marvin frequently posts dancing videos on TikTok.

Community Policy
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunk#France#Basketball#Too Hot To Handle#French#Turks#Tiktok#Vermillion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Lil Kim Claps Back After 50 Cent Compares Her To An Owl: ‘I’m Still A Bad B’

Lil Kim claims 50 Cent is still ‘salty’ that she turned down an invitation to go to dinner with him, and says that’s why he felt the need to slam her BET Awards look. 50 Cent is not shy about mocking other celebrities on social media, and his latest victim was Lil Kim. After the BET Awards on June 27, 50 took to Instagram to share a meme that compared Kim to an owl in one of her looks from the night. Kim caught wind of the joke, and re-posted the meme on her own page. She admitted that it was “accurate” and “hilarious,” and said that it didn’t bother her “one bit.” However, she still had something to say to 50 for weighing in.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Adrien Brody & Harvey Weinstein’s Ex Georgina Chapman Flaunt Their Romance At LAX: Photos

Adrien Brody shared a snuggle with girlfriend Georgina Chapman, putting his arm around her as they made their way outside of LAX. The pair have been dating for 2 years. Adrien Brody, 48, and Georgina Chapman, 45, were spotted looking cozy at Los Angeles International Airport. The Oscar winner and Harvey Weinstein‘s ex showed some demure PDA as Adrien put his arm around the Marchesa designer, at one point, interlocking his fingers with hers. The two appeared to be arriving home from a trip on Tuesday, June 29, with Georgina’s two kids India Pearl, 10, and Dashiell, 8, whom she shares with Weinstein.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Adam Faze: 5 Things To Know About Olivia Rodrigo’s Rumored New Boyfriend

Olivia Rodrigo might have a new man in her life! The ‘Driver’s License’ singer has been linked to producer Adam Faze. Here’s 5 things to know about him. Olivia Rodrigo is moving on from her past relationships! The 18-year-old singer, who has delivered multiple number one hits in the first half of 2021, has been linked to producer/director Adam Faze, 24. Romance rumors started to swirl when the pair were spotted getting cozy at the premiere of Space Jam 2 at Six Flags Magic Mountain. A source told E! on June 30 that Olivia brought Adam as her plus one to the event and even introduced him as “her boyfriend.” Here’s 5 more things to know about him.
TV ShowsMarie Claire

Who Is Christina From 'Too Hot to Handle' 2021?

Christina Carmela sure knows how to turn heads. The beauty is introduced in the fourth episode of Too Hot to Handle season 2 and instantly makes waves, making many of the original 10 contestants wonder if they paired off too quickly (coughCamcough). But while Christina promises to shake things up and seriously test Lana's rules, she's also not OK with lying men. Here's everything we know about Christina from Too Hot to Handle.
TV SeriesMarie Claire

The Ending of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2, Explained

Spoilers for Too Hot to Handle season two. By episode ten of Too Hot to Handle season two, much has fallen into place: Cam Holmes and Emily Miller are officially boyfriend and girlfriend, as are Marvin Anthony and Melinda Melrose. Carly Lawrence has worked through her issues with Chase DeMoore and has moved on with Joey Joy. Everyone's heart has grown three sizes bigger, and they've all gotten very tan. But only one player will win the $55,000 and walk away the winner. So what happens at the end of Too Hot to Handle—and what must we make of all of it? Let's break it down, shall we?
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Are Too Hot To Handle's Cam and Emily still together?

The last few episodes of Too Hot To Handle season two dropped on Wednesday (June 30), and after watching the finale it seems everyone has the same question on their lips – are Cam Holmes and Emily Miller still together?. To answer that, we've have to do a little (read:...
TV & VideosElite Daily

Everything We Know About Melinda From Too Hot To Handle So Far

Too Hot To Handle is finally back for its second season, so you know what that means: Another group of impossibly hot party people who can’t even imagine the concept of going two days without sex will have to remain abstinent for about a month. The hit Netflix reality show puts a scandalous spin on the usual dating games, and Season 2 is shaping up to be even more dramatic and explosive than the first. A big reason for this is Melinda Melrose, one of the clear breakout stars of Too Hot To Handle Season 2. If you can’t get enough Melinda, here’s everything to know about the New York-based supermodel:
TV SeriesThe Tab

Meet Christina and Robert, Too Hot To Handle’s newest bombshells

Too Hot To Handle season two has officially kicked off on Netflix with the first four episodes dropping on the platform yesterday. And if you’ve already raced through to episode three, you’ll know the arrival of two bombshells – Christina and Robert – caused quite a stir in the Too Hot To Handle house.
TV Seriestribuneledgernews.com

‘Too Hot to Handle’ Finale: What Did You Think of That Winner Twist?

Too Hot To Handle has crowned the winner of its second season and it came with an interesting twist. Parisian playboy Marvin Anthony walked away with the $55,000 cash prize (the remaining funds after several rule breaks) after the show’s artificial intelligence host Lana announced that the other contestants would have to vote for a winner. This marked a significant shift in the format from the first season, which saw all the non-rulebreakers split the prize pot at the end of the competition.
MusicHollywood Life

Kiana Madeira: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Fear Street’ Breakout Star

Kiana Madeira is one of the leading ladies of the ‘Fear Street’ trilogy, and she’s a star on the rise. Here are 5 key things to know about Kiana. Netflix’s newest shining star is Kiana Madeira. The 28-year-old actress is one of the key cast members of the streaming service’s Fear Street trilogy. The first part, set in 1994, begins streaming on July 2.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Too Hot to Handle season 2: When are new episodes being released on Netflix?

Too Hot to Handle is returning to Netflix this week, having been renewed for a second season.The first eight-episode series was inspired by the classic Seinfeld episode “The Contest”, and saw contestants forced to abstain from sexual contact for weeks in order to win a prize kitty of up to $100,000 (£73,000).The show went down well with viewers, who lauded its “trashy” premise and compared it favourably to Love Island.Too Hot to Handle season two is set to be released on the streaming service starting on Tuesday (23 June), following the conclusion of popular reality series The Circle.Netflix data showed the first...