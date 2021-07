Health care decision makers are under extraordinary pressure to enhance clinical and operational processes and accelerate digital transformation to satisfy an increasing consumer appetite for more personalized, improved, and patient-centric health services. On their own, health care leaders say most hospitals and other health care providers lack the financial and technical resources and expertise required to implement new processes and digital capabilities that embody this new reality. Hospitals and health care providers are gradually coming to recognize the need to supplement their already stretched technical and financial resources if they are to advance the delivery of innovative health services. The pressure of Covid-19 only reinforced their inclination to seek more innovation and collaboration in the future.