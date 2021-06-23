3 Seattle-area art exhibits to check out now, from the must-see to the weird and wonderful

Welcome back to On View, a feature exploring current visual arts offerings in our area. There’s nothing like seeing art in the flesh. It can stir the senses, feed the mind and heal the soul. And with more people vaccinated, it’s a wonderful time to go see art in person. Here are a few visit-worthy exhibitions, chosen because they’ve got great art, yes, but also because they remind us how brick-and-mortar art spaces can play a role in sustaining communities, reflecting identities and expanding our understanding of history.