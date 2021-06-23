NVIDIA's Canvas app turns doodles into AI-generated 'photos'
NVIDIA has launched a new app you can use to paint life-like landscape images — even if you have zero artistic skills and a first grader can draw better than you. The new application is called Canvas, and it can turn childlike doodles and sketches into photorealistic landscape images in real time. It's now available for download as a free beta, though you can only use it if your machine is equipped with an NVIDIA RTX GPU.www.engadget.com