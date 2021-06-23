Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

NVIDIA's Canvas app turns doodles into AI-generated 'photos'

By M. Moon
Engadget
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNVIDIA has launched a new app you can use to paint life-like landscape images — even if you have zero artistic skills and a first grader can draw better than you. The new application is called Canvas, and it can turn childlike doodles and sketches into photorealistic landscape images in real time. It's now available for download as a free beta, though you can only use it if your machine is equipped with an NVIDIA RTX GPU.

www.engadget.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Gpu#Ai#Apps#Nvidia Research#Ai#Psd#Adobe Photoshop#Nvidia Studio#Substance 3d Painter#Designer And Sampler#Substance 3d Stager
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Cell Phones148apps.com

App Detail » Photo stitching 2021

Photo stitching is a simple and easy-to-use picture editing and puzzle making software. It can meet all your picture editing and puzzle making needs. Photo stitching helps you make puzzles, switch between different layouts, and each layout makes your puzzle look unique. You can also add different filters for each grid.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Using AI to Generate Complex Harmonies

Creative content is the most complicated thing for computers to replicate: a very low loss would mean that the output of the network would not be original, while a very high loss would mean that the output of the network would have no resemblance to the source material. Because of this, it requires a lot of hyperparameter tuning to get valid results.
SoftwareWebProNews

NVIDIA’s LaunchPad and Fleet Command Further ‘Democratizing AI’

NVIDIA has announced LaunchPad and Fleet Command, two programs designed to help companies deploy and manage AI applications. Artificial intelligence is emerging as one of the most critical technologies of the future, yet it continues to be misunderstood and mismanaged. In fact, a recent report indicated a staggering 65% of companies did not understand how the AI they were using is utilized, or how it makes the decisions they rely on it for.
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Windows 11 comes with a new Microsoft Photos app – here’s our first look

Like other operating systems, Windows has always had ways of viewing and editing photos, and the experience was upgraded with the Microsoft Photos app for Windows. With Windows 11, Microsoft is redesigning the built-in Photos app with much-needed performance and UI improvements. Windows 11 will update the Photos app with...
Softwareaithority.com

NVIDIA Fleet Command Scales Edge AI Services for Enterprises

SaaS Platform Helps Leading Device Makers, Factories, Warehouses and Retailers Deploy AI Products and Services. NVIDIA announced general availability for its NVIDIA Fleet Command managed edge AI services platform, which helps companies solve the problem of securely deploying and managing AI applications on NVIDIA-Certified Systems across thousands of locations. NVIDIA...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Nvidia unveils the next generation of video conferencing

GPU manufacturer Nvidia has released a demo for a new AI system that can create a video conferencing feed from a single still image. Announced in December 2020, Vid2Vid Cameo is a deep learning model built on a dataset of 180,000 videos. It uses generative adversarial networks (GANs) to animate 2D images using live video input and can also reorient the video subject so the person appears to be speaking directly into the camera.
Softwareinvesting.com

NVIDIA (NVDA) Makes Key Advancements with AI-on-5G Platform

On the first day of the Mobile World Congress event being held in Barcelona, NVIDIA NVDA made key announcements for the benefit of the 5G ecosystem and expansion of its AI-on-5G platform. NVIDIA announced that it is collaborating with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s GOOGL Google Cloud to build an AI-on-5G Innovation Lab...
SoftwareThe Next Web

Nvidia’s AI turns your shaky brush strokes into beautiful landscapes

My mother and my maternal grandfather had great artistic sense, and they painted many canvases over the years. Sadly, I never inherited those genes, and have had to rely on computers to make shapes and lines — like a talentless chump. If you’re anything like me, you’ll love Nvidia’s new...
ComputersPosted by
TheStreet

NVIDIA Powers Next-Generation Supercomputer At University Of Edinburgh

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISC—NVIDIA today announced that its NVIDIA HGX™ high performance computing platform will power Tursa, the new DiRAC supercomputer to be hosted by the University of Edinburgh. Optimized for computational particle physics, Tursa is the third of four DiRAC next-generation supercomputers formally...
SoftwareHEXUS.net

Nvidia Canvas: turn disappointing daubs into lavish landscapes

Nvidia has created a beta test app which can change clumsily painted vistas into photo-real, or at least realistic and natural looking landscapes. The tool uses Nvidia's AI technologies and thus the firm has tied it to creators wielding its modern GPUs with built-in Tensor Cores, such as the Titan RTX, Quadro RTX and GeForce RTX series.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Nvidia launches AI edge and hybrid cloud services to support enterprise workloads

Nvidia today launched two new products, AI LaunchPad and Fleet Command, designed to connect companies with infrastructure designed for AI workloads. AI LaunchPad delivers access to Nvidia-powered hardware and services through hybrid cloud partners, while Fleet Command — which was announced earlier this year — assists with deploying and managing AI deployments across different locations.
SoftwarePocket-lint.com

Nvidia is turning your sketches into fine art with AI

(Pocket-lint) - The clever bods over at Nvidia are always coming up with new ways to use artificial intelligence to do weird and wonderful things. That includes crafting new tools to help creators up their game and enhance their workflow. But it also sometimes means free bits of software we can all turn our hand to.
Softwareaithority.com

NVIDIA and Google Cloud to Create Industry’s First AI-on-5G Lab to Speed Development of AI Everywhere

Joint Innovation Lab to Support Vendors in Conceiving, Testing, Optimizing, and Validating 5G and AI Applications Running On-Prem and Across Google Cloud. NVIDIA announced that it is partnering with Google Cloud to establish the industry’s first AI-on-5G Innovation Lab, enabling network infrastructure players and AI software partners to develop, test and adopt solutions that will help accelerate the creation of smart cities, smart factories and other advanced 5G and AI applications.
SoftwareThe Verge

GitHub and OpenAI launch a new AI tool that generates its own code

GitHub and OpenAI have launched a technical preview of a new AI tool called Copilot, which lives inside the Visual Studio Code editor and autocompletes code snippets. Copilot does more than just parrot back code it’s seen before, according to GitHub. It instead analyzes the code you’ve already written and generates new matching code, including specific functions that were previously called. Examples on the project’s website include automatically writing the code to import tweets, draw a scatterplot, or grab a Goodreads rating.
SoftwareHPCwire

WekaIO Announces Support of NVIDIA’s Turbocharged HGX AI Supercomputing Platform

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 29, 2021 — WekaIO (Weka), a fast-growing data platform for artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), life sciences research, and high-performance computing (HPC), today announced the WekaFS Limitless Data Platform’s ability to leverage the newly-turbocharged NVIDIA HGX AI supercomputing platform to deliver the best performance and throughput required of today’s most-demanding enterprise workloads.