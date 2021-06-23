Cancel
Troy Aikman on ’90s vs. Current NFL Culture, Load Management, Broadcasting vs. Playing, and Jimmy Johnson’s Influence

By Flying Coach
The Ringer
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean and Peter are joined by HOF quarterback and Fox sportscaster Troy Aikman to chat about the QB club and the difference between NFL culture in the ’90s and now, including Tom Brady’s recent support of teams getting more days off. Later, they talk about Troy’s experience preparing for games as a broadcaster, interviewing coaches, his struggles in the beginning of his career, the influence coach Jimmy Johnson had on him, and more (2:25). Finally, we finish the show with listener emails and voicemails (53:51)

www.theringer.com
