Troy Aikman on ’90s vs. Current NFL Culture, Load Management, Broadcasting vs. Playing, and Jimmy Johnson’s Influence

Sean and Peter are joined once again by Troy Aikman for Part 2 of their conversation. They discuss Troy being asked to scout QBs for the 2018 draft, including Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson, and Baker Mayfield; Sean and Troy’s key to finding the X factor in a QB; the highs and lows of playing QB in the NFL; the QB he enjoys chatting with the most before games; his most embarrassing moment on the field; the lowest point in his career as a broadcaster; and where Troy is at in his life now (1:31). Finally, we finish the show by answering a few listener emails (52:56).