Meet the UW student whose first published book has already been optioned for a movie

During much of Zoe Hana Mikuta’s senior year of high school in Boulder, Colorado, she spent her lunch periods writing. None of her friends had the same fifth period lunch, so Mikuta would take her lunch to the library, sit by the window on a very uncomfortable stool, and write. There was, she remembered, a dramatic view of the Rocky Mountains, which seemed like an appropriate backdrop to creating a new world. “I felt very writerly,” she remembered.