‘He was off the radar, honestly’: How UW saw what recruiting sites missed in surprise corner steal Davon Banks

We are cruising right along in our list of the Top 25 Florida Gators on the football roster for hopefully a successful 2021 football season. A month out from the start of fall camp, this is a tough time to try and nail down the Top 25, doing it this early means a lot of different things could change before the season starts and lots will change from now until then. There are going to be a lot of changes in 2021 from 2020 in all three phases of the football team. At No. 19 on the list we went back to the secondary, an area of the team that needed the most work coming into the season, and will look at second-year freshman Tre'Vez Johnson.