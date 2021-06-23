‘He was off the radar, honestly’: How UW saw what recruiting sites missed in surprise corner steal Davon Banks
1.) Banks — who committed to, then signed with, Washington last week — tore the same meniscus twice in the same year, forcing him to miss all but two games of his junior season as well as the following spring. And, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, “that’s your big year for recruiting. Junior year is even bigger than senior year when it comes to getting on the radar.”www.seattletimes.com