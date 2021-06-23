Cancel
Charities

Warren Buffett resigns from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

News Channel Nebraska
 11 days ago

Warren Buffett has resigned from his trustee position at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the 90-year-old investor announced Wednesday. In a statement, Buffett didn't specify why he's leaving the foundation, but noted he has already resigned from all corporate boards other than Berkshire Hathaway's. Buffett added that the foundation's new CEO, Mark Suzman, is an "outstanding" selection and has his "full support."

Bill Gates
Warren Buffett
Melinda Gates
#Charity
