Warren Buffett resigns from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Warren Buffett has resigned from his trustee position at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the 90-year-old investor announced Wednesday. In a statement, Buffett didn't specify why he's leaving the foundation, but noted he has already resigned from all corporate boards other than Berkshire Hathaway's. Buffett added that the foundation's new CEO, Mark Suzman, is an "outstanding" selection and has his "full support."rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com