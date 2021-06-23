Cancel
3 Chicago Red Stars — Alyssa Naeher, Julie Ertz and Tierna Davidson — are on the 18-player US soccer squad for the Olympics

By Jeremy Mikula, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Red Stars midfielder Julie Ertz works out Oct. 23, 2019, in Bridgeview. Ertz is one of the several Red Stars selected for the U.S. women's soccer team's Olympics squad. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune / Chicago Tribun

The Chicago Red Stars will be well-represented in Tokyo when Olympic soccer kicks off next month in and around the Japanese capital.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, midfielder/defender Julie Ertz and defender Tierna Davidson were named to the U.S. squad Wednesday.

Defender Casey Krueger was named an alternate.

Ertz, who has been sidelined since May 16 with a right MCL sprain, is expected to be make her return to the national team in the coming weeks.

One notable exclusion from the Red Stars is forward Mallory Pugh, who frequently is in the national team picture but was not named to the shortened Olympic roster. Unlike the 23-player World Cup roster, the Olympic squad is limited to 18.

The USWNT was drawn into a group with Sweden, Australia and New Zealand. They will be looking for revenge against the Swedes, who eliminated the Americans in a penalty shootout in the 2016 quarterfinals. Australia is led by former Red Stars striker Sam Kerr.

Red Stars defender Bianca St. Georges missed out on Canada’s squad . Canada won the bronze medal at the 2012 and 2016 Games.

The U.S. men’s team — which featured Fire midfielder/defender Mauricio Pineda and former Fire midfielder Djordje Mihailovic — failed to qualify for the Games for third straight cycle after losing 2-1 to Honduras in March. Per Olympic rules, the men’s tournament allows only three players older than 23 on the final squad.

