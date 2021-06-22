U.S. Blocks Chinese Deal for Magnachip

This is the web version of Eastworld, Fortune's newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. In Tuesday's Eastworld, I posited three possible explanations for China's cybersecurity watchdog's surprise crackdown on ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing: 1) the agency was punishing Didi for rushing to list shares on the New York Stock Exchange last week in defiance of regulators' warnings to slow down; 2) the agency was serving notice to all Chinese companies seeking to list on U.S. exchanges that it's tightening rules for data security and setting stricter limits on what they can—and can't—disclose to U.S. financial authorities; or 3) Beijing was invoking data security concerns to halt the horde of Chinese firms stampeding to Wall Street and divert them to exchanges in Hong Kong and China's mainland.