U.S. Blocks Chinese Deal for Magnachip

 16 days ago

A U.S. interagency panel has moved to block the acquisition of a South Korean chipmaker by a Chinese investor, signaling what observers say is a significant expansion of U.S. jurisdiction in curtailing Chinese access to strategic semiconductor technologies. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) issued an...

