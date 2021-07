Going for a walk with your pet or keeping busy in your garden are easy ways to stay fit in your day-to-day life. But according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, there's one unexpected type of activity that can boost your health, too: breathing exercises. University of Colorado at Boulder researchers found that just five minutes of "strength training for your breathing muscles" can lower your blood pressure and improve vascular health, and it's even more effective than standard aerobic exercise or meditation.