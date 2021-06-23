Cancel
Peter Grinspoon, MD

By Peter Grinspoon
 13 days ago

The American Medical Association (AMA) has become unmoored in history, seemingly unaware that both racism and the war on drugs are no longer tolerated by society. A confluence of recent activities and events having to do with their stance on medical cannabis puts them in a poor light and throws into question whether doctors — or patients — are at all served by this group.

