Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Late Night Kitchen Intruder Turned Out To Be a Hungry Elephant

Vice
 12 days ago

Surreal video footage shows an elephant poking its enormous head into a kitchen in Thailand in the wee hours of Sunday, in what seemed to be an attempt to look for food. The male Asian elephant was captured on video raiding the home of Kittichai Boodchan, a resident of Hua Hin, southern Thailand. The video was later shared in a local government public relations Facebook post.

www.vice.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Elephants#The Elephants#Afp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
Country
Thailand
News Break
Pets
Country
China
Related
AnimalsNY Daily News

See an elephant smash up a kitchen in search of food

A male elephant named Boonchuay, that lives in Thailand’s Kaeng Krachan national park, literally crashed through a neighbor’s kitchen Saturday morning in search of a meal, The Guardian reports. His unwitting host was Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon, who was awakened by her unexpected guest. Boonchuay, who put his head through a wall...
Pets6abc

Family finds elephant poking its head through kitchen wall in Thailand

BANGKOK -- A woman in Thailand found an unexpected visitor in her house in the middle of the night last weekend -- a wild Asian elephant. "We were sleeping and woke up by a sound inside our kitchen," said Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon, a resident of Hua Hin district in western Prachuap Khiri Khan province. "So we rushed downstairs and saw this elephant poked its head into our kitchen where the wall was broken."
PetsThe Independent

Elephant breaks into Thai kitchen to scrounge for salty snacks

Footage shows the moment a hungry elephant is scrounging for salty snacks in a kitchen in Thailand after smashing through the wall. The animal’s head can be seen poking through the hole as it uses its trunk to rummage through shelves. It then shoves a plastic bag containing food into its mouth.
AnimalsPosted by
97X

Wild Elephant Broke Through Kitchen Wall to Steal Food

They say with bears, you shouldn't leave food out because it will attract them, and if you're staying indoors, it'll be fine. Apparently with elephants, that's not the case. According to a video shared by Newsflare, Rachadawan Phungprasopporn and her husband were asleep in their home in Thailand when they were awoken by a loud noise.
Posted by
UPI News

Atlanta woman wakes to find African serval on her bed

July 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia said they are trying to locate a loose African serval after the large cat woke a sleeping woman by jumping onto her bed. Kristine Frank said she was asleep at her home in the Historic Bookhaven neighborhood of Atlanta about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when she was awakened by an unusual presence in her bed.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
AccidentsThe Guardian

Hundreds evacuated as fire breaks out in Elephant and Castle

Hundreds of residents were evacuated and one person was taken to hospital after a large blaze in south London, which sent a fireball and black smoke billowing into the air. Fifteen fire engines and about 100 firefighters were called to the incident, which began at a car repair garage below Elephant and Castle station shortly before 1.45pm on Monday.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Deadly Dog-to-Human Parasite Lands In North America

Dogs are susceptible to many different types of parasites. Most they keep to themselves. However, a new parasite can be transferred from dogs to humans. Pet owners are pretty diligent about treating their pets for parasites, using products like Frontline monthly to treat ticks, fleas, and heartworm. Often, dog parasites can be transferred from dog to dog, but not usually from dog to human. However, researchers recently released data with the discovery of a new zoonotic disease that is caused by tapeworms, a parasite that your pooch can give to you.
U.K.Posted by
Vice

Rental Opportunity of the Week: No, Surely This Is a Joke

What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? Technically it’s a long-stay hotel room; more realistically it’s a corridor someone put a bed in, and if you squint and turn your head at it like a Magic Eye™ picture then you’ll see it’s something more akin to a holding cell. Not a prison cell – no, come on – but say for instance you had one of those scraps outside McDonald’s, which isn’t a fight exactly, but some pink lad gets a really torn stretched T-shirt (there is always a really pink lad with a really torn, stretched T-shirt, isn’t there? Bleeding from one eyebrow despite not taking any visible hits? Often he is this mashed up and ruined, like, four seconds into the fight itself? How did he get so battered, so quickly? How can a human being so inclined to scrap outside McDonald’s also be so physically thin-skinned and soft?) and the police are there, almost immediately, because it’s a British high street on a Friday night, and you get held in a cell for like five hours until they hand you your shoes and jacket back and tell you to fuck off, and you have to walk really sheepishly home and your mum is fucking fuming. This is just that holding cell, only they put a towel on the bed.
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Ana Cheri Comes out of the Water Like a Beautiful Enchanted Mermaid!

Model Ana Cheri surprised in a video where she comes out of the water wearing a swimsuit looking like a beautiful mermaid. The beautiful and flirtatious celebrity of social networks Ana Cheri surprised her followers in a flirty video where she appears with a swimsuit apparently coming out of the water in slow motion.