Late Night Kitchen Intruder Turned Out To Be a Hungry Elephant

What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? Technically it’s a long-stay hotel room; more realistically it’s a corridor someone put a bed in, and if you squint and turn your head at it like a Magic Eye™ picture then you’ll see it’s something more akin to a holding cell. Not a prison cell – no, come on – but say for instance you had one of those scraps outside McDonald’s, which isn’t a fight exactly, but some pink lad gets a really torn stretched T-shirt (there is always a really pink lad with a really torn, stretched T-shirt, isn’t there? Bleeding from one eyebrow despite not taking any visible hits? Often he is this mashed up and ruined, like, four seconds into the fight itself? How did he get so battered, so quickly? How can a human being so inclined to scrap outside McDonald’s also be so physically thin-skinned and soft?) and the police are there, almost immediately, because it’s a British high street on a Friday night, and you get held in a cell for like five hours until they hand you your shoes and jacket back and tell you to fuck off, and you have to walk really sheepishly home and your mum is fucking fuming. This is just that holding cell, only they put a towel on the bed.