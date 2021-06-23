Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Wren Laboratories Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorizations for SARS-CoV-2 Saliva Test, Collection Kit

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 10 days ago

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorizations to Wren Laboratories for a direct-to-consumer saliva SARS-CoV-2 test and a companion specimen collection kit. The Wren Laboratories COVID-19 PCR Test DTC is a nonprescription version of a previously authorized test designed to detect the...

www.genomeweb.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Cdc#The Wren Laboratories#Pcr#Clia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Laboratories
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

FDA authorizes rheumatoid arthritis Actemra drug for emergency use to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients

U.S. health regulators have granted emergency use authorization to a drug to help severely ill COVID-19 patients. On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved tocilizumab, sold under the brand name Actemra, which is manufactured by Roche, based in Basel, Switzerland. The medication has anti-inflammatory properties that scientists believe...
Public Health360dx.com

Lumivi Diagnostics SARS-CoV-2 Rapid IgG Test Receives Health Canada Authorization

NEW YORK – Lumivi Diagnostics announced recently that its SARS-CoV-2 IgG Rapid Test has received Health Canada authorization. The company, a Canadian joint venture formed in 2020 between Immune Response Diagnostics, an affiliate of International Point of Care, and Suncor Energy, said in a statement that its single-use test returns results within 15 minutes and is intended to be used by laboratory personnel and other healthcare professionals. Sensitivity and specificity are both greater than 98 percent, it added.
Public Health360dx.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Next-Generation SARS-CoV-2 PCR Test Nabs CE-IVD Mark

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific announced on Tuesday that its TaqPath COVID-19 Fast PCR Combo Kit 2.0 has received CE-IVD marking. The test uses eight targets across three genomic regions to ensure accurate detection even with SARS-CoV-2 variants, the company said in a statement. It requires a saliva sample and has a turnaround time of two hours.
Public Health360dx.com

Waters, SISCAPA Assay Technologies Develop Mass Spec Test for SARS-CoV-2

NEW YORK — Waters and SISCAPA Assay Technologies have developed a mass spectrometry-based antigen test for SARS-CoV-2. Waters last month began offering the assay as a research tool for studying SARS-CoV-2, but the firm envisions it as a potential clinical test for the virus, said Andy Qiu, general manager of global clinical diagnostics at Waters.
Public HealthFierceBiotech

FDA greenlights its first saliva-based COVID-19 antibody test

The FDA greenlighted its first antibody test that doesn’t use blood samples to check for evidence of a COVID-19 infection and instead relies on simple, painless mouth swabs. Developed by Diabetomics, the rapid, lateral-flow diagnostic received an agency emergency authorization allowing it to be used at the point of care for adults and children. Designed to deliver a result within 15 minutes, the CovAb test also does not require any additional hardware or instruments.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Bio-Rad Launches Its PREvalence DdPCR SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Quantification Kit For COVID-19 Wastewater Testing

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced the launch of its PREvalence ™ ddPCR ® SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Quantification Kit, a sensitive, accurate, and cost-effective tool used to detect SARS-CoV-2 in a community's wastewater. "With wastewater testing becoming...
Public Healthonclive.com

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization to Tocilizumab for COVID-19

The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for intravenous tocilizumab for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients who have been hospitalized, are receiving systemic corticosteroids, and require supplemental oxygen, noninvasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for intravenous...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 detection with a simple, inexpensive, and sensitive molecular test

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) testing along with contact tracing, isolation, and physical barriers like masks and distancing are the standard strategies used to reduce community transmission. However, insufficient testing protocols have led to failure in containing the community spread of SARS-CoV-2 in many countries. In addition, long delays in access to testing and obtaining test results have made it difficult to contain the spread of the virus. This gap in testing reduces the effectiveness of contact tracing and isolation strategies.
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

Meridian Bioscience Resubmits Revogene SARS-CoV-2 Test to FDA for EUA

NEW YORK – Meridian Bioscience announced on Monday that it has resubmitted its Revogene SARS-CoV-2 molecular diagnostic test to the US Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization. In February, the firm withdrew its application to conduct additional studies based on guidance from the agency, which had requested more...
Medical & Biotechroche.com

Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adults and children

The authorisation enables emergency use of Actemra/RoActemra for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adult and paediatric patients. Basel, 25 June 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for intravenous Actemra/RoActemra® (tocilizumab) for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adults and paediatric patients (two years of age and older) who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). The EUA is based on results from four randomised, controlled studies that evaluated Actemra/RoActemra for the treatment of COVID-19 in more than 5,500 hospitalised patients. The results of these studies suggest that Actemra/RoActemra may improve outcomes in patients receiving corticosteroids and requiring supplemental oxygen or breathing support.
Public Health360dx.com

Attana Gets CE-IVD Mark for Analyzer, SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Assay

NEW YORK — Swedish biosensor developer Attana said on Tuesday that it has received CE-IVD marking for an immunoassay designed to detect antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, as well as for its Attana Cell 250 analyzer instrument. The test is designed for the qualitative and semiquantitative measurement of immunoglobulin G against SARS-CoV-2...
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

BGI Americas, Advaite Form SARS-CoV-2 Testing Partnership

NEW YORK — BGI Americas said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to market its PCR-based SARS-CoV-2 detection kit with Advaite's RapCov COVID-19 immunoassay to hospitals and healthcare facilities. BGI America's Real-Time Fluorescent RT-PCR Kit is designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid in throat swabs and bronchoalveolar lavage...
Medical & Biotech360dx.com

Access Bio Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Point-of-Care, SARS-CoV-2 Immunoassay

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorization to Access Bio for a point-of-care version of its SARS-CoV-2 antibody assay. The CareStart EZ COVID-19 IgM/IgG is designed to detect and differentiate immunoglobulin M and G against SARS-CoV-2 in serum, plasma, venous whole blood, and fingerstick whole blood when used by labs CLIA-certified to perform moderate- or high-complexity tests. Results are provided in 15 minutes.
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

LumiraDx Gets CE Mark for Molecular SARS-CoV-2 Test

NEW YORK — LumiraDx said on Thursday that it has received CE marking for its SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR Complete assay. The PCR-based test is designed to detect a region in the SARS-CoV-2 ORF1a gene in upper respiratory specimens, with results available within 20 minutes. It uses a non-isothermal nucleic acid amplification technique called qSTAR that the company says eliminates the need for nucleic acid purification or extraction.
Science Now

Drug-induced phospholipidosis confounds drug repurposing for SARS-CoV-2

Repurposing drugs as treatments for COVID-19 has drawn much attention. Beginning with sigma receptor ligands, and expanding to other drugs from screening in the field, we became concerned that phospholipidosis was a shared mechanism underlying the antiviral activity of many repurposed drugs. For all of the 23 cationic amphiphilic drugs tested, including hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, amiodarone, and four others already in clinical trials, phospholipidosis was monotonically correlated with antiviral efficacy. Conversely, drugs active against the same targets that did not induce phospholipidosis were not antiviral. Phospholipidosis depends on the physicochemical properties of drugs, and does not reflect specific target-based activities, rather it may be considered a toxic confound in early drug discovery. Early detection of phospholipidosis could eliminate these artifacts, enabling a focus on molecules with therapeutic potential.