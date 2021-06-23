Cancel
Nashville, TN

Airport-area apartment complex sells for about $15.8M

By William Williams
Nashville Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn apartment complex near Nashville International Airport has sold for approximately $15.8 million, following two similar deals on adjacent parcels. Located at 644 Glastonbury Road, Glastonbury Woods Apartments offer 144 units in multiple two-story buildings. The complex opened in 1985. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. the new owner of the 6.85-acre property is an LLC seemingly affiliated with locally based Nonprofit Housing Corp.

