Nobody’s Girl’s ‘Promised Land’ Finds a Glimmer of Hope Among Ruin [Exclusive Premiere]

Caleb Lee Hutchinson was hearing so many opinions. His newest song, "Who I Am," helped him cut through the noise. When he arrived in Nashville, about two and a half years ago, Hutchinson felt not only as though he had a lot to prove, but also as though everyone else's thoughts about his music and career were louder than his own. "I felt like everyone had a perception of me being a person that I myself didn't want to be," says the singer-songwriter, who finished second on American Idol Season 16 in 2018; at that time, he was only 19 years old, and he was still trying to figure out where, exactly, he fit in.