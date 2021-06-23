Cancel
Homeless

Nobody’s Girl’s ‘Promised Land’ Finds a Glimmer of Hope Among Ruin [Exclusive Premiere]

By Angela Stefano
The Boot
 10 days ago
Nobody's Girl tackle a wealth of sociopolitical topics in their new song "Promised Land." It's premiering exclusively via The Boot; press play below to listen. The trio — BettySoo, Rebecca Loebe and Grace Pettis, each established solo singer-songwriters — penned "Promised Land" a couple years ago, in BettySoo's living room, they remember. They'd been talking about the current political climate in the United States, and were inspired to cover a variety of things they'd never written about together: Native voting rights, homelessness, gun violence and more.

