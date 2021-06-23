Cancel
Jacksonville, TX

Please pave our road

Jacksonville Daily Progress
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis letter is addressed to Precinct 1, with HIGH concerns on CR 1613. We understand there has been a LOT of rain, but this road should have been repaired long before that. We called Precinct 1 (four times in May). There are literally creeks running all across the road in four or five places, at least five inches deep, just around our place. There is a three-by-three-by-one foot deep hole with a huge wash out gorge on the other side. You have to wiggle through and pray you don’t drive off into either one. There is so much traffic on this road 0 there is NO reason for it to be neglected. Either crushed concrete, rocks or asphalt. There is a cut through road off Shiloh Road to F.M. 768 with three homes on it. It is well paved and kept in pristine condition. We’ve lived at this home 12 years and it keeps getting worse. They just come grade the road, making it worse. The dirt gets lower and lower. The postal carrier couldn’t and wouldn’t deliver our mail due to box being too high due to ditch continually washing away. We don’t want to name names, but he knows. I’ve spoken to him personally many times on behalf of myself and the many citizens on this road. PLEASE, blacktop, rocks or crushed concrete this road, at least to the BIG creek. Someone is going to get killed, it’s that dangerous. We pay taxes like everyone else. All our family and friends ask, ‘Who is your county commissioner?’ This road is awful. This is unacceptable and we are being ignored. Grading just does not work.

