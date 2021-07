There are some people who still doubt Romelu Lukaku. The 28-year-old will lead the line tonight for Belgium against Italy in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals in Munich’s Allianz Arena. The Azzurri defenders who faced the Inter Milan striker in Serie A are not among the sceptics.Certain criticisms lingered throughout the forward’s career in England. At Chelsea they thought his movement could be improved and he did not use his physical strength well enough. Some Everton supporters believed he was lazy and his first touch was poor. Things did not work out at Old Trafford, either, and Manchester United fans...