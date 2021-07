The most valuable experience Andi Campbell had prior to her current job was being pitched by companies seeking her business. In her last post, head of human resources at LAZ Parking, Campbell was often approached about products aimed at improving the health and well-being of the Hartford firm’s 15,000 employees. During these pitches, she often found herself with questions: “How do you know that fits with our culture? How do you know that’s going to work for us?”