Senate-led investigation of Michigan's 2020 election uncovers no evidence of fraud
LANSING, Mich. - An investigation into Michigan's 2020 general election uncovered no evidence of fraud during last any of the races last November. A lengthy 35-page report from the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee took an extensive look at the previous election and the many rumors that circulated regarding dead voters, intimidation, foreign interference, faulty vote-counting machines, and other conspiracy theories that spread during the election.www.fox2detroit.com