Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

KDUZ Classic – June 23rd, 1984

By Seth Coburn
kduz.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the KDUZ Classic takes us back to June 23rd, 1984, for the first of two weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart. With writing credits going to all five members of the band, this single took the first of two trips to the top of the US chart for the group. Released as the 4th single from this group’s multi-platinum selling 1983 album Seven and the Ragged Tiger, though the group wanted to release it as the lead single, but their record label over-ruled the band’s desire; the song also went to #1 in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland.

kduz.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Hits 965 1260
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
News Break
Music
Country
Netherlands
Related
Celebrationskduz.com

KDUZ Birthdays – June 29th

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. George Washington Goethals, engineer of the Panama Canal was born on this date in 1858. William James Mayo, surgeon and co-founder of the Mayo Clinic was born on this date in 1861. Actor...
Musiciowapublicradio.org

The Ophelias (Feat. Julien Baker), 'Neil Young On High'

You ever lose a beloved artist to a breakup? A musician so tied to someone and some time past that even an innocuous song sends you spiraling? "Neil Young On High" takes that experience and picks apart those broken-heart pieces, rendered in small memories. The indie-pop quartet dresses the song with an intricate latticework of noodly guitar and bass, yearning violin and crisp drumming. Julien Baker, a singer who knows a thing or two about pulling every thread of emotion with utmost craft, not only adds harmonies but depth to Spencer Peppet's sinuous ache.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Legend Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.
MusicPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Top 30 Glam Metal Albums

You'd be hard-pressed to find a rock subgenre more critically reviled than glam metal. Often referred to derisively as hair metal or pop-metal, glam metal began germinating in the late ‘70s inside Sunset Strip rock clubs like Gazzarri’s, the Troubadour, the Starwood and the Whisky a Go Go. Glam metal acts mixed the thundering, theatrical hard rock of Aerosmith, Kiss and Alice Cooper with the campy androgyny of glam rock and punk luminaries like David Bowie, T. Rex and the New York Dolls.
Jamestown, NDnewsdakota.com

“Half the Terrible Things” Author in Jamestown June 23rd

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Former lawyer turned writer, Paul Legler found himself enamored with the true story of a young man from North Dakota who was murdered in 1922. “Half the Terrible Things” is an intimate and sometimes violent novel portraying three interconnected lives. Based on true events, the life...
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Leaked Beyoncé audio shows just how unreal her voice actually is

After harsh words from rapper, Trick Daddy, questioning Beyoncé’s musical talent, her engineer, DJ Swivel, has released never-before-heard audio that will have Trick Daddy eating his words. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and shop the latest from Beyoncé. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Kyle and Summer Reunite In Italy? – Michael Mealor And Hunter King’s Stunning Y&R Exits

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers document that Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) unfathomable decision to leave Genoa City, Wisconsin, without telling Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) the truth is primed to be righted. The stunning, double departures of King and Mealor set up a scenario where Kyle can learn the truth and reunite with the love of his life in Milan, Italy.
river1037.com

Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen to perform at Clive Davis’ Central Park Concert

Clive Davis has snagged Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon as headliners for Mayor Bill de Blasio’s post-COVID Central Park concert, Page Six has learned. “Bruce will do a duet with Patti Smith,” an insider added, “Jennifer Hudson is also slated [to hit the stage].”. The concert — which is intended...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran wanted for Platinum Jubilee gig

Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Stevie Wonder are being lined up for a star-studded concert in honour of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. The 95-year-old monarch will mark 70 years on the throne in 2022 and to celebrate, the BBC are “going all out” to bring in entertainers from around the world to celebrate the milestone with a spectacular show, and they have already started to reach out to big name artists to discuss their availability.
RelationshipsPosted by
Page Six

Princess Charlene MIA on wedding anniversary amid Albert cheat rumors

It’s not exactly a fairy tale. Thursday was the 10th anniversary of the marriage of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert, the sovereign ruler of Monaco. But this royal couple was separated by thousands of miles, as Charlene is holed up in her native South Africa. The palace says she’s suffering from a serious ear, nose and throat infection and needing multiple “procedures” that will keep her there “indefinitely.”
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Carlota Casiraghi publicly reappears with Prince Albert

Last Friday July 2 Alberto and Charlene from Monaco they were serving a decade together. A bittersweet anniversary, as she is in her native South Africa as a result of her health problems. It is for this reason that they have not been able to spend this special date together for them, since the princess he continues to recover from his ailments. The sovereign has continued with his official agenda and has attended a very important event in the world of sport: the Monte Carlo International Jumping Competition. However, he has not been alone because his niece has accompanied him, Carlota Casiraghi.
CelebritiesPosted by
Noisecreep

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in July

While lighting fireworks, you might want to save some of the fire to light a few birthday candles as well. We've got a whole bunch of rock star birthdays during the month of July. There are legends from two of rock 'n' roll's pioneering acts as Mick Jagger and Ringo...
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Photos from rock's golden age shine in new book by Providence photographer

Providence’s Richard McCaffrey has documented much of rock's golden age throughout his career in music photography, from the rise of punk in the 1970s to the grunge era in the '90s. His work has been featured in publications such as The Point and the Providence Phoenix and his current freelance affiliation with Getty Images.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Eric Clapton’s 1970 Solo Debut Gets 4-CD Deluxe Edition

A new 4-CD deluxe anniversary edition of Eric Clapton’s first solo album will be released on August 20, 2021, by Polydor Records. The self-titled album, originally released on Aug. 16, 1970, will be presented in three separate mixes: “The Delaney Bramlett Mix,” “The Tom Dowd Mix (The UK Version),” plus “The Eric Clapton Mix,” which is being released in full for the first time. This anniversary collection also includes singles and session outtakes.