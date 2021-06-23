KDUZ Classic – June 23rd, 1984

Today, the KDUZ Classic takes us back to June 23rd, 1984, for the first of two weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart. With writing credits going to all five members of the band, this single took the first of two trips to the top of the US chart for the group. Released as the 4th single from this group’s multi-platinum selling 1983 album Seven and the Ragged Tiger, though the group wanted to release it as the lead single, but their record label over-ruled the band’s desire; the song also went to #1 in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland.