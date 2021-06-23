Obituary of Betty (Dyck) Von Dollen, 85

–On Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2021, Betty Von Dollen, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 85 in Brentwood, Calif.

Betty was born on June 6, 1934, in Paso Robles, to John Abraham and Mary (Kuhlman) Dyck. She was raised in Adelaida and attended Lincoln School, a one-room school with grades one through eight combined. One year, Betty was one of only 5 students at the school.

In 1956, she married John Von Dollen of San Miguel. They raised twin sons, Don (Bonnie) and Doug (Sharon). Betty and John lived in San Luis Obispo, Salinas, and – for more than 43 years – Concord, California.

Betty had a passion for children and worked as an aid in elementary schools for almost 20 years. She loved to bake, garden, and swap stories of growing up on her parent’s fruit and almond farm with her sisters, Ruth Scovell, Winifred Martin, and Edith Thompson. She remained a devoted wife and partner to her husband John for 64 years.

Betty was preceded in death by her father John, mother Mary, and brothers Wesley and Raymond. She is survived by her husband John, sons Don and Doug, three grandchildren (Kayleigh, Henry, and Zoe), and two great-grandchildren (Ava and Eden).

A memorial service for Betty will be held at Atascadero Gospel Chapel on June 27 at 2 p.m.

