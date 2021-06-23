Cancel
Relationships

A LEAGUE OF HER OWN: Some how, some way, we got through the school year

Wicked Local
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnapping the annual end-of-the-school-year photo of my kids felt a little more intense this year. I’m sure many parents, educators and students felt the same as this crazy school year came to a close. I know I let out a huge sigh of relief. Somehow, some way we did it!

Harvard, MAharvardpress.com

To your Health! We made it through the school year ... or, why I’m grateful to live in Harvard

Wednesday, June 16, was the last day of the 2020–21 year for the Harvard Public School system. Holy Toledo, what a year. When school began in Harvard last August, children, teachers, and staff nervously began a hybrid program unlike anything any of us had ever experienced. Desks were carefully spaced 6 feet apart and wiped down repeatedly over the course of the school day. Because rooms couldn’t accommodate full classes, the Bromfield School student body was divided into two cohorts: One went to school on Mondays and Thursdays, the other on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays were all remote, to accommodate “deep cleaning” of the school buildings. Some teachers taught behind plastic screens jury-rigged out of shower curtains.
Carter County, TNelizabethton.com

For some students, school’s in for summer

This summer will be crucial for catching up students who have fallen behind due to the pandemic and school closures, experts say. Districts are bolstering their summer learning offerings, and the federal government has given more than a billion dollars to help them do so. In the past, summer school...
KidsMedicineNet.com

What Age Can a Child Stay Home Alone With a Sibling?

What to Consider What Your Child Should Know Center. Having your older child babysit their younger sibling can be a great way to save money instead of paying a babysitter. It helps teach your children responsibility and independence, as well as encourages bonding between siblings. Most experts believe nearly all...
Educationcrozetgazette.com

Anti-racism Curriculum Divides Henley Parents

A new curriculum addressing issues of racial and gender equity was piloted for all grades at Henley Middle School this spring, and its content has galvanized both supporters and detractors among the school’s parent population. Spurred by the national unrest following George Floyd’s death last summer, and impelled by the county school division’s anti-racism policy and Virginia’s new LGBTQIA+ inclusion requirements, the program was built as a model for all county middle schools to use beginning this fall.
Advocacyazpbs.org

Stimulus money for children in foster care

Arizona’s Department of Child Services is having trouble getting stimulus money to young people in foster care, especially those who were formerly in the foster care system. The Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation has created an online portal to help distribute those funds. The foundation’s Kris Jacober tells us more.
Family Relationships
InspireMore

‘She’s white. Is that okay?’ Without hesitating, my husband said, ‘She needs a home. Her race isn’t relevant.’: Foster parents adopt 3 children in 7 months, ‘Families don’t have to match’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a mom. It was the one thing I was sure of. My mother died when I was five years old, and the few memories I have of her shaped me to be the mother I am today.
PoliticsWicked Local

PACTV community channel: July 4-10

Schedule is subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, visit www.pactv.org or call 508-830-6999. 5:30 a.m. Music and the Spoken Word (Spanish) 10:30 a.m. Kay Talks with the Duxbury Senior Center. 11 a.m. New Hope. 12 p.m. Chair Exercise with Sally. 1 p.m. Senior Safety with DA Cruz. 2...
Charitiesvicksburgnews.com

Donations still needed for the fifth annual Back 2 School Drive

The fifth annual Back 2 School Drive is still seeking donations of school supplies or funds to acquire materials for the July 24 event. The event needs supporters to help donate cash or supplies such as back packs, folders, pencils and anything else to help start off the school year on the right foot.
Weymouth, MAWicked Local

25 Weymouth riders to participate in Pan-Mass Challenge

Twenty-five Weymouth residents will take part on Aug. 7 and 8 in the Pan-Mass Challenge, a two-day bike-a-thon, up to 211-miles, across Massachusetts, with the goal of raising $52 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. They are: Steven Branson, Darren Brown, Christine Joyce, Billy Grimes,...
Homeless
Amomama

Woman Brings Her Homeless Ex-husband Home and Learns His Terrible Secret – Subscriber Story

A woman recognizes her ex-husband now living homeless because of her. She decides to help him by taking him home but learns the truth behind his “hobo story.”. Mary was walking down the street, running her errands for the week. It was a typical Tuesday afternoon in which she usually goes shopping and goes home to prepare dinner and wait for her husband John to join her after work.
Beauty & FashionUnion Leader

Budget Vogue: Sharing symbols of a faith-filled life

Happy summer, Budget Vogue Fashionistas. Here’s hoping you are staying cool, staying fabulous, staying light. If you are like me, you spent some of your flannel-laden months sorting, tossing, donating, lightening up your load of stuff. But today I ask you for help, for your insight, for your opinions and...