Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop honored upon retirement
SOUTHWICK – Retiring Police Chief Kevin A. Bishop was feted June 21 with a retirement party at Roma Restaurant. Bishop has been a member of the Southwick Police Department for nearly four decades, serving as its chief the past three years. Upon retiring, Bishop and his wife Carol plan to pack up their two chihuahas in their camper and see the country, although those who know Bishop know he will eventually put his uniform back on.thewestfieldnews.com