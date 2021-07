(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher up in early U.S. trading Friday and hit session highs just after a mixed reading on the U.S. jobs front was reported. Some more short covering in the futures markets and bargain-buying heading into the long U.S. holiday weekend are featured. August gold futures were last up $10.70 at $1,787.60 and September Comex silver was last up $0.265 at $26.35 an ounce.