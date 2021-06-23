Aeromexico obtains court approval extending the exclusive period to file a plan
Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. informs that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, presiding over Aeromexico’s Chapter 11 voluntary financial restructuring process, has approved a 75 calendar day extension of the Company’s exclusive period to propose a plan of reorganization. The Court approved the extension because, among other reasons, of the good progress the Company has made with its restructuring.worldairlinenews.com