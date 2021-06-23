Aeromexico obtains court approval extending the exclusive period to file a plan

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.