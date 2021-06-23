Cancel
Hologic Receives CE Mark for Molecular Test to Quantify Cytomegalovirus

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 10 days ago

NEW YORK ─ Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Hologic said on Wednesday that it has received the CE mark for its Aptima CMV Quant assay, making it available in Europe and other regions that accept the designation. The assay quantifies the viral load of human cytomegalovirus to help diagnose and manage solid-organ transplant...

