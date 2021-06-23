Hologic Receives CE Mark for Molecular Test to Quantify Cytomegalovirus

A study examining the gene expression changes that occur in insulin-producing pancreatic cells during type 2 diabetes progression is published in Nature Metabolism this week, providing new insights that could lead to biomarkers of the disease. Type 2 diabetes occurs when pancreatic islet beta cells can no long produce enough insulin to match a patient's insulin sensitivity, but the pathogenesis of beta-cell dysfunction in the disease is unclear. To gain better understanding, a team led by researchers from the Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics and the University of Dresden performed a comprehensive multi-omics analysis of surgically sampled pancreatic islets from living human donors who range from having normal glycemic regulation to type 2 diabetes. They found that people with diabetes display remarkably more heterogeneous transcriptomic and proteomic profiles versus those without diabetes. The investigators also observed a progressive, but disharmonic, remodeling of mature beta cells over the progression to type 2 diabetes, contrary to current hypotheses of linear trajectories toward precursor or transdifferentiation stages in the disease. The team also defines the relative importance of gene co-expression modules and lipids that are associated with hemoglobin A1c levels, which could be used to develop prognostic markers.