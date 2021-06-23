What’s the point of festival pilots if the Government won’t publish the results?

Your mobile phone rings and you look at who the caller is. Suddenly you freeze. It is your child’s school or nursery. You find yourself in the middle of a mini panic attack. Not today. Please not today. You fantasise about answering the phone and saying that you are now working miles and miles away and that it is absolutely impossible to pick up your child until much later in the day. You quickly realise that this is going to be a difficult line to sustain given that it is widely known that you are currently working from home and...