Merrill, WI

No injuries in Merrill apartment complex fire

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 11 days ago
AdobeStock photo

Wausau Pilot & Review

Several apartments were badly damaged but no one was injured in a fire that spread through an apartment building Tuesday in Merrill, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported at 711 Martin St., a 32-unit complex in Merrill. Fire officials did not specify what time the fire was called in.

Fire crews arrived on scene to discover heavy black smoke and fire pouring from the rear of the building. Merrill Police officer assisted in evacuating residents and one pet was reunited with its owner.

Multiple fire crews were called in including Tomahawk, Pine River, Corning, russell, Wausau, Antigo, Maine and Hamburg. Lincoln County Emergency Management, Salvation Army, and The American Red Cross helped on scene by coordinating lodging for displaced residents and supplying food and beverages to emergency responders. Merrill Water Utility and Wisconsin Public Service were called to the scene and assisted too.

A pull station was used to alert occupants of the blaze, which is under investigation by both fire and police officials. Though several apartments were badly damaged, 24 of the 32 units received minimal or no damage.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
