Chloe Bailey is kicking off her 23rd birthday with an exciting venture: new music! On July 1, the singer announced she will be releasing solo music with a steamy clip on Instagram. "this is 23… HAVE MERCY COMING SOON," Chloe wrote alongside the clip, which shows her singing and dancing in a bedroom. Though she didn't announce an official release date for the new music video, it seems like she plans on dropping it very soon. In a followup comment, Chloe wrote, "should i drop this soon? 🙇🏽‍♀️" It goes without saying that our answer is a resounding, "YES!"