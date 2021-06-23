Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York, PA

Comeback Victory Secures Southern Maryland’s Sixth Win in Seven Games

By Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtEjj_0acvDcaL00

(York, PA, June 22, 2021) After a well-deserved off day, the Blue Crabs headed north to York, Pennsylvania to kick off a three-game series with the York Revolution. A back-and-forth game tipped into Southern Maryland’s favor with a late inning rally, handing Southern Maryland a 6-5 win.

The Revs began the scoring immediately, in the bottom of the first inning JC Encarnacion drove in a run off of Blue Crabs starter, Daryl Thompson. Alex Sanabia, a fellow MLB veteran took the mound for York, but would work only two innings before exiting in favor of Alberto Rodriguez.

The new arm was a welcome sight for the Blue Crabs, who drove in a pair in the top of the third on a Dario Pizzano single. Sanabia’s early exit coupled with Rodriguez’s struggles spelled a bullpen night for Revs’ manager, Mark Mason.

The Blue Crabs broke the 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when Alex Crosby singled in a pair of Blue Crabs. Crosby has been on a tear over the past week, the first baseman holds a .444 batting average on the team’s current road trip. But, in a teeter-totter affair, the Revs pulled ahead with three combined runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Heading into the eighth inning the Revolution held a 5-4 lead. It was a true test for the Blue Crabs who’ve been the hottest team in the Atlantic League of late. The Blue Crabs didn’t back down from the challenge, as SOMD’s Hometown Team mounted their third late inning comeback win in their last four games. Zach Collier, who holds an astonishing 1.473 OPS on the road trip came in clutch once more, knotting the score at five with an RBI single in the eighth. In the ninth inning, small ball got the job done for the Blue Crabs, as Kent Blackstone drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, giving Southern Maryland a late 6-5 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, former Cy Young candidate Mat Latos worked around a leadoff single to secure his fifth save of the young season, giving the Blue Crabs their sixth win in their last seven games. The Blue Crabs improved their record to 10-12 on the season with Tuesday’s win, and will put Mike Devine on the mound on Wednesday in attempt to secure their third straight series win.

The post Comeback Victory Secures Southern Maryland’s Sixth Win in Seven Games appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Community Policy
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
York, PA
Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
York, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cy Young
Person
Alex Sanabia
Person
Daryl Thompson
Person
Zach Collier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Maryland#The Blue Crabs#The Atlantic League#Somd#Hometown Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
Central Islip, NYPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Crabs Pitchers Combine For Three-Hit Shutout in Series Opener

(Central Islip, NY, July 2, 2021) In a pivotal series opener against the Long Island Ducks, the Blue Crabs squeaked out a win on Friday evening. In a 1-0 victory dominated by defense, the Blue Crabs increased their lead in the Atlantic League North Division to 1.5 games over the second place Ducks. To this point […] The post Crabs Pitchers Combine For Three-Hit Shutout in Series Opener appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BaseballPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blue Crabs Come Up Short of Series Sweep in 9-4 Loss

(Gastonia, NC, July 1, 2021) Finally coming down from a season-high six-game win streak, the Blue Crabs missed out on a series sweep against the Gastonia Honey Hunters on Thursday evening. The Honey Hunters jumped out to an early lead with a first-inning Grand Slam and never looked back, securing a 9-4 victory. After the Blue […] The post Blue Crabs Come Up Short of Series Sweep in 9-4 Loss appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BaseballPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blue Crabs Extinguish Honey Hunters, Win Fifth Straight Series

(Gastonia, NC, June 30, 2021) In an unprecedented turnaround, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have now won five straight series. Southern Maryland’s season took a turn on June 15th when they took a 4-11 record into Gastonia, North Carolina, and collected their first series win of the 2021 season in a three-game sweep. It was a stretch […] The post Blue Crabs Extinguish Honey Hunters, Win Fifth Straight Series appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
College SportsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Parsley Named Assistant Track and Field/Cross Country Coach

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland is pleased to announce the hiring of Victor Parsley as the Seahawks’ track and field/cross country assistant coach.  Head Coach, Reava Potter stated, “Victor was a standout throughout the interview process and I could not be more excited to have him on board. He aligns with our core values […] The post Parsley Named Assistant Track and Field/Cross Country Coach appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Brandywine, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Southern Maryland Players Win Pair of $100,000 Top Prizes

Two players from Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties are whistling a sweeter tune after finding extreme luck with the Maryland Lottery. Earlier this month, they each claimed a $100,000 top prize on a $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off purchased at two different grocery stores. The Mechanicsville player purchased the winning instant ticket from Safeway #2853 located at […] The post Southern Maryland Players Win Pair of $100,000 Top Prizes appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Four Seahawks Named IRCA Scholar-Athletes

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches Association (IRCA) has released the 2021 Scholar-Athletes this morning (June 28). Four men’s rowing members have earned this honor.  One sophomore and three juniors from the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s rowing team have been named IRCA Scholar-Athletes. Samuel Leaman, Riley Woolston, Henry Morin, and Christian Oliverio are four of […] The post Four Seahawks Named IRCA Scholar-Athletes appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.