Comeback Victory Secures Southern Maryland’s Sixth Win in Seven Games

(York, PA, June 22, 2021) After a well-deserved off day, the Blue Crabs headed north to York, Pennsylvania to kick off a three-game series with the York Revolution. A back-and-forth game tipped into Southern Maryland’s favor with a late inning rally, handing Southern Maryland a 6-5 win.

The Revs began the scoring immediately, in the bottom of the first inning JC Encarnacion drove in a run off of Blue Crabs starter, Daryl Thompson. Alex Sanabia, a fellow MLB veteran took the mound for York, but would work only two innings before exiting in favor of Alberto Rodriguez.

The new arm was a welcome sight for the Blue Crabs, who drove in a pair in the top of the third on a Dario Pizzano single. Sanabia’s early exit coupled with Rodriguez’s struggles spelled a bullpen night for Revs’ manager, Mark Mason.

The Blue Crabs broke the 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when Alex Crosby singled in a pair of Blue Crabs. Crosby has been on a tear over the past week, the first baseman holds a .444 batting average on the team’s current road trip. But, in a teeter-totter affair, the Revs pulled ahead with three combined runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Heading into the eighth inning the Revolution held a 5-4 lead. It was a true test for the Blue Crabs who’ve been the hottest team in the Atlantic League of late. The Blue Crabs didn’t back down from the challenge, as SOMD’s Hometown Team mounted their third late inning comeback win in their last four games. Zach Collier, who holds an astonishing 1.473 OPS on the road trip came in clutch once more, knotting the score at five with an RBI single in the eighth. In the ninth inning, small ball got the job done for the Blue Crabs, as Kent Blackstone drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, giving Southern Maryland a late 6-5 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, former Cy Young candidate Mat Latos worked around a leadoff single to secure his fifth save of the young season, giving the Blue Crabs their sixth win in their last seven games. The Blue Crabs improved their record to 10-12 on the season with Tuesday’s win, and will put Mike Devine on the mound on Wednesday in attempt to secure their third straight series win.

