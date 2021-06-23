Cancel
Charles County, MD

Charles Co. School system announces elementary principal change

By Charles County Public Schools
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 11 days ago

Michael Hoffman, a Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) vice principal, has been named principal at Mt Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School. His appointment is effective July 1, 2021. Hoffman is currently a vice principal at Billingsley Elementary School and was set to transfer to J.P. Ryon Elementary School July 1.

Hoffman replaces Nancy Seifert, who was appointed principal at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy in 2019. Seifert was reassigned and will serve as a vice principal at J.P. Ryon for the coming school year.

Hoffman was named vice principal of Billingsley when the school opened in 2019. Prior to serving the Billingsley community, Hoffman was vice principal at Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School for three years. Additionally, Hoffman served CCPS as a learning resource teacher at Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School, taught for eight years at William A. Diggs Elementary School, and was the 2016 CCPS Summer Enrichment Program coordinator.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

