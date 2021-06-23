Reunion. Recovery. Resilience.
Producing Artistic Director, The REV Theatre Company. As the REV feverishly prepares to reopen the doors of the historic Merry Go Round Playhouse on June 30, these words have framed the majority of the organization's thinking and planning, and now serve as the theme of the upcoming 2021 season. Reunion reflects the excitement and determination to reunite with audiences and artists. Recovery for the arts will be a lengthy and strategic journey. Resilience because in 63 years, The REV has not closed its doors once – and this word captures the optimism and strength of the board and staff as the company embraces the new post-pandemic world. The REV is dedicated to the community, to the arts industry, to racial and social equality, to inclusivity and to the bright future ahead. It is serious about getting theatre people back to work and audiences back in its seats.