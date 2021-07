A Salina man was in critical condition after a motorcycle-car accident late Thursday morning in southwest Salina. A 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by Chance Kreifels, 19, of Wellington, was eastbound in the 1400 block of W. Schilling Road when a westbound 2010 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle driven by Chris Martin, 54, of Salina, crossed the center line and struck the Corolla, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The accident occurred at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday.