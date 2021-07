On what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry have unveiled a statue in her honour installed at Kensington Palace.The statue, created by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, has been placed in one of Diana’s favourite places, the Sunken Garden on the palace grounds.Harry has returned to the UK from California, where he has settled with his wife Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, to reveal the statue side-by-side with his brother. They first commissioned the statue in 2017, on the 29thanniversary of their mother’s death.Before the tragic accident that claimed her...