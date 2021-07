ARVADA, Colo – Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) and Colorado CattleWomen (CCW) finished off the third and final day of their Annual Convention in Grand Junction, Colo. with over 500 people in attendance throughout the event. To start the day off Tuesday, CCA hosted the fourth annual Ranching Legacy Symposium. This year’s symposium began with an industry and issues update from Colin Woodall, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CEO and included an interactive discussion about strategic partnerships and alignment with panelists: John Swartout, Colorado Counties, Inc; Sean Gleason, Professional Bull Riders; and Paul Andrews, National Western Stock Show. After the first panel session was completed, audience members heard from Danny Williams, Katelynn Roberts, 76 Group; and Jaime Gardner, High Plains Communications, highlighting a recipe for success to defeat Initiative 16. Colorado Governor Jared Polis was also a guest speaker during Tuesday’s symposium and gave his remarks and addressed questions from the crowd.