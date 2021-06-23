Horse dies after Hampshire motorway trailer crash

When you're driving on the highway, you can reliably expect to encounter obstacles such as flat tires and tree limbs. But a bear?. On Saturday night, Connecticut man Thomas Kovalik was riding a 1995 Harley-Davidson on Route 222 in the town of Harwinton when he collided with one of the massive animals. The force of the collision sent Kovalik flying into the air. Connecticut State police eventually discovered the 65-year-old Plymouth resident and apparent motorcycle enthusiast in the road, according to The New York Post, and arranged for his transport to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington. There, medical professionals pronounced Kovalik dead. While the nature of his injuries was not made public, the police are investigating the accident, according to NBC Connecticut.