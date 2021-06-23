Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Horse dies after Hampshire motorway trailer crash

BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA horse has died after the trailer carrying it overturned on a motorway. Emergency services were called to the M27 eastbound, between junction one for Cadnam and junction two for Ower, at about 10:10 BST. Hampshire fire service said one of two horses in the box managed to escape but...

www.bbc.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horses#Motorway#Horse Trailer#Animal Rescue#Traffic Accident#Cadnam#Bbc South
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
AccidentsThe Independent

CCTV footage released of Italy cable car crash that killed 14

The distressing video shows the cable car approaching the landing station and suddenly disconnecting, losing control and reeling backwards at high speed. The disaster happened when the cable snapped and the emergency brake failed to prevent the car from sliding backwards. The vehicle then pulled off the support line entirely and crashed 65ft into the side of the Mottarone mountain near Lake Maggiore, resulting in the deaths of all but one of the passengers.
TrafficBBC

Train passenger Bethan Roper killed by tree branch, jury finds

A woman who stuck her head out of a train window was killed by a tree branch, an inquest jury has concluded. Bethan Roper, 28, suffered fatal head injuries when she was hit by the branch at Twerton, between Bath and Bristol. She was returning home to South Wales after...
Accidentsnowdecatur.com

WATCH: Sinkhole swallows several cars in parking lot

Thankfully no one was hurt when a sinkhole opened up in a parking lot. It happened in a Jerusalem and swallowed a couple cars. Emergency crews helped people who were trapped in there in vehicles. Check out the story from Inside Edition:
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

Tractor trailer driver crashed on interstate after pursuit

Johnson City police arrested a West Virginia man Monday after they said he fled from an officer responding to a reckless tractor trailer driver. Joel William Finch, 63, 147 Riverview Drive, Saint Albans, West Virginia, was charged with DUI using a commercial vehicle. Officers responded to reports of a tractor...
Henderson County, NCabc17news.com

First responders involved in serious crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Still, very few details are known after a serious crash in Henderson County Wednesday night involving first responders. A spokesperson for the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News 13 that first responders were involved in the crash that happened near the intersection of South Allen and Upward Roads.
Ashland, OHKnox Pages

Ashland man dies after Saturday morning crash

SAVANNAH -- An Ashland man died Saturday morning after a one-vehicle crash in Bailey Lakes, according to the Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ronald J. Pryor, 62, was unresponsive at the scene and transported to University Hospitals Ashland by Savannah Volunteer Fire Department. The Patrol reported he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
AccidentsBBC

Father of toddler killed in Anglesey crash 'distracted'

The father of a 20-month-old boy killed in a car crash was distracted in the moments before the tragedy. Elis Wyn Owen, from Anglesey, died from head injuries after the car he was in hit a stationary lorry on the A55 near Gwalchmai in February last year. His mother, Ashley...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Mail

Horrific moment a motorist is killed when her car smashes head-on into a bus - as police search for driver of third car involved in fatal smash

A motorist was killed in a head-on collision with a bus, with the footage caught on camera and police searching for a third driver involved in the crash. Emergency services were called to Victoria Road in Sydney's West Ryde, about 6.30am on Wednesday, and found a black SUV, being driven east, and a bus, travelling west, had collided in the westbound lanes.
AnimalsThe Independent

Police smash car window to rescue dogs trapped in 24C heat

This video shows a police officer breaking a car window in an attempt to rescue two dogs left inside as temperatures soared to 24 degrees Celsius on the Brighton seafront. The officer smashes a back window with his baton, causing the car alarm to go off. Another officer tells an onlooker that police cannot get hold of the owners. A caged beagle can be seen in the back of the vehicle.
TrafficBBC

M27 crash: Police car and HGV in motorway collision

A stretch of motorway was closed for seven hours following a collision between a police car and an HGV. The crash happened at about 21:17 BST on Saturday on the M27 between junctions 5 and 4 in Hampshire. The passenger of the police vehicle was taken to hospital, but Hampshire...
Trafficwashingtonnewsday.com

A 20-year-old learner motorbike rider died after colliding with a signpost.

A 20-year-old learner motorbike rider died after colliding with a signpost. Police have verified that a 20-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a signpost. At 12:15 p.m. on Friday, June 18, Lancashire Police received a call reporting a man on a motorcycle had crashed into a signpost on the approach to the Four Lane Ends roundabout in Ormskirk.
AccidentsPosted by
Newsweek

Man Killed After Crashing Harley-Davidson Into Bear on Highway

When you're driving on the highway, you can reliably expect to encounter obstacles such as flat tires and tree limbs. But a bear?. On Saturday night, Connecticut man Thomas Kovalik was riding a 1995 Harley-Davidson on Route 222 in the town of Harwinton when he collided with one of the massive animals. The force of the collision sent Kovalik flying into the air. Connecticut State police eventually discovered the 65-year-old Plymouth resident and apparent motorcycle enthusiast in the road, according to The New York Post, and arranged for his transport to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington. There, medical professionals pronounced Kovalik dead. While the nature of his injuries was not made public, the police are investigating the accident, according to NBC Connecticut.
Nashville, TNWSMV

Driver dies after crashing into moving train in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are looking into what led to a deadly crash involving a train in downtown Nashville early Thursday. Metro Police say 25-year-old Justin Ware was driving down 12th Avenue North near Clinton Street around 3 a.m. Officers believe Ware drove through the railroad crossing arms, that were...
Vermont Statemynbc5.com

Police: Vermont motorcyclist dies after multi-vehicle crash

NEWBURY, Vt. — A Vermont man died after a crash involving multiple vehicles Friday morning, according to investigators with state police. Troopers said 31-year-old Ryan Melton, of Wells River, was riding his motorcycle on Railroad Street in the village when he hit the back of a stopped vehicle, throwing him from the seat. He was ejected into oncoming traffic, where he collided with a truck and trailer, according to police.
Pownal, MEBangor Daily News

Man dies after crashing into tree in Pownal

A Pownal man has died after he crashed his pickup truck into a tree on Hodson Road Sunday night. Steven McKay, 36, was speeding when he lost control on a corner, left the road and struck a tree, police said. McKay was ejected from the vehicle on impact and died from his injuries.
Law EnforcementBBC

Police deployed to halt Hampshire horse and trap racing

A county-wide dispersal order has been issued and a "significant police presence" has been deployed to prevent an illegal horse and trap racing event. Hampshire Police sent dozens of officers to the A33 between Winchester and Basingstoke on Saturday. Officers have been stopping some drivers in the area but the...