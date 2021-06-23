Appareo announces 4K ultra HD flight data recorder with cellular data offload
Estimated reading time 6 minutes, 16 seconds. Appareo has announced a new 4K ultra-high-definition Airborne Image Recording System (AIRS), model AIRS-400, that is equipped for cellular data offload. In addition to recording 4K Ultra HD video, AIRS-400 captures pilot intercom system audio, ambient audio, and detailed flight data. With its internal inertial measurement units, AIRS-400 captures WAAS GPS (altitude, latitude, longitude, ground speed, vertical speed), attitude data (pitch, roll, yaw), rates of rotation, and acceleration data (G forces) — all in a unit that weighs 11 ounces. It comes with options for ARINC 429 input, ED-155 audio output, and RS-422 output, making it the most versatile and flexible lightweight flight data recorder on the market. AIRS-400 was introduced by Appareo at the Aircraft Electronics Association convention in Dallas, Texas.verticalmag.com