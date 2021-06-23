PHOTOS: Rally to save the historic West Broad Street campus
The Historic Athens organization held a rally and press conference at noon on June 22, 2021, in Athens, Georgia, in order to earn support in saving the West Broad Street campus. The historical, 130-year old African-American school on Minor Street will be potentially demolished on the weekend of July 1. Executive director Tommy Valentine organized multiple speakers including the likes of Fred Smith, Frieda Scott Giles, Spencer Frye and Hattie Whitehead to spread knowledge on the importance of the buildings’ preservation and its history.www.redandblack.com