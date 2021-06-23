Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

New Dawn Over Donington: How Bullet For My Valentine got their fire back

By Words: James Hickie
Kerrang
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo explain how far Bullet For My Valentine have come, you’ve got to start at the beginning. Well, near enough. Drive to a certain corner of Cardiff and you’ll see a row of shops, wine merchants and tool retailers mainly. Behind these is an industrial estate, populated by lorries and some incredibly well-fed seagulls. What looks like a fairly unremarkable bit of concrete jungle, however, is where some big beasts of the British metal scene have rehearsed for the past decade. And so it is, on a Saturday afternoon, K! walks down a corridor thrumming with the sound of young bands unfazed by the attempted decimation of the live music scene, turns left and pushes open a heavy door, to be greeted by the sight and sound of Bullet For My Valentine.

www.kerrang.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullet For My Valentine#Heart And Soul#Electric Ballroom#Music Industry#British#Bridgend College#Bfmv#Machine Head#The Burning Red
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
Country
Portugal
News Break
Music
Related
MusicKerrang

What happened when Bullet For My Valentine headlined Download Pilot

At 10:30am, the Download Pilot main stage is decked out with an enormous wall of lights. Perched on top is a massive drum kit. In the cold light of morning, it still manages to look imposing. Twelve hours later, as the whole thing flashes and flares like a UFO, delivering a blinding accompaniment to the final moments of Bullet For My Valentine​’s headlining set, it’s an awesome spectacle.
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Bullet for My Valentine Announce Self-Titled New Album, Release New Single

Listen to the latest from Bullet for My Valentine, a hard-hitting metal track called “Knives”. Welsh rockers Bullet for My Valentine have unleashed a new single, “Knives,” the first bit of music to arrive on the group’s upcoming studio album. The self-titled release, which marks their follow-up to 2018’s Gravity, will hit stores Oct. 22.
MusicKerrang

The 50 best albums from 2001

2001 was a big year, both for heavy music and the wider world at large. Where the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York, Virginia and the skies above Pittsburgh would trigger a new dark age of western fear and xenophobia, however, music was pushing onwards and upwards. The launch of Apple’s iPod and iTunes Store brought mobile MP3 listening to the masses, while artists were finally fighting free from the worst aspects of nu-metal with a range of alternative sounds that would set the stage for the decades that followed.
EntertainmentKerrang

Turnstile to headline Outbreak 2022 alongside Knocked Loose

Following the release of Turnstile Love Connection earlier this week, the awesome Baltimore hardcore gang have joined the 10th anniversary line-up for Outbreak Fest. Turnstile will headline the June 2022 event alongside the mighty Knocked Loose, with the likes of Basement, Citizen, Youth Of Today, Terror, Modern Life Is War, Higher Power, Loathe, Venom Prison, Fiddlehead, Superheaven, Chubby And The Gang, Static Dress, Year Of The Knife and more also on the incredible bill. Whoa!
Rock MusicKerrang

Metallica share Sad But True performance from first ​“proper” gig of 1991 Black Album tour

From a rare old demo to covers by St. Vincent and Sam Fender, Metallica have been giving Sad But True a lot of love this week. And the spotlight continues to point on The Black Album’s epic hit, with the metal titans sharing a 1991 live performance from the first ​“proper” (their words) gig of The Black Album tour at Gentofte Stadion, Copenhagen, Denmark on August 10. This version is taken from the band’s Live at Gentofte Stadion DVD, which is included in their incredible Black Album reissue due out in full on September 10.
Rock MusicKerrang

Album review: Defocus – In The Eye Of Death We Are All The Same

All are equal in the grave, the famous quote reminds us, largely because things are less equal in life. Take art, for example, specifically the distribution of musical proficiency. While Defocus are formidable purveyors of metalcore and their debut album is a consistent affair, its consistency falls short of many of the bands that have influenced it.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Iron Maiden's Man On The Edge

On August 28, 1993, Iron Maiden killed Bruce Dickinson. It was the final night of the Real Live Tour, and the singer had grown bored. He’d fronted The Beast for 12 years, through seven albums and countless blockbuster tours, but things had grown stagnant. Routine. Ordinary. The adventurous exuberance that...
Rock MusicKerrang

EP review: Blood Red Shoes – Ø

Seventeen years into performing together as Blood Red Shoes, Laura-Mary Carter and Steven Ansell may have finally stopped giving a fuck what anyone expects from them. 2019’s Get Tragic felt like they were wiping the slate clean of their garage rock formula, its bold grooves and electronic swagger oozing with renewed confidence, a reminder that the Brighton duo’s combative chemistry can still spark unexpected thrills.
MusicMetalSucks

Are Iron Maiden About to Release New Music?

Iron Maiden are up to something, having dropped a series of clues both online and IRL in recent weeks. And according to some clever internet sleuths who spent a ton of time piecing it all together, all signs point towards new music arriving on July 15. The series of clues...
Beauty & FashionKerrang

The 12 best albums released in June 2021

Somehow, with 2020 seemingly lasting forever, 2021 is speeding by like a coyote strapped to an Acme rocket. We’re at the halfway point already and the killer records just don’t stop coming, as this delectable dozen prove. From mind-warping prog-metal to industrial carnage to CBD-soaked riffs, June gave rock fans a lot to dive into.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

LION'S SHARE Releases New Single And Lyric Video 'Youphoria'

Swedish heavy metal band LION'S SHARE has made a new song, "Youphoria", available on streaming services and digital service providers. LION'S SHARE guitarist Lars Chriss commented: "I think 'Youphoria' has a little bit of everything, with an epic catchy chorus, time and tempo changes and aggressive riffing." LION'S SHARE singer...
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Legend Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Falls into the Ocean and Waits for God to Save Him

Today's jokes are about two men and their experiences with the ocean and how they turned to God. However, it got them into hilarious situations. A man who could not swim very well fell into the ocean. He did not panic because he knew God would save him. A boat rode past, and the captain yelled, "Hey, do you need help?" The man responded, "No, God will save me."
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: SPOTTED! Unlikely couple Renée Zellweger, 52, and Ant Anstead, 42, enjoy a relaxing morning at the TV host's Laguna Beach property amid romance rumors

Renée Zellweger is seen for the first time with British TV presenter Ant Anstead, amid rumors of a new blossoming romance between the two. In exclusive pictures obtained by Dailymail.com, the Bridget Jones actress stands close to the former Wheeler Dealers host on the balcony of his new Laguna Beach home, seemingly enjoying a lazy morning together on Friday.