New Dawn Over Donington: How Bullet For My Valentine got their fire back

To explain how far Bullet For My Valentine have come, you’ve got to start at the beginning. Well, near enough. Drive to a certain corner of Cardiff and you’ll see a row of shops, wine merchants and tool retailers mainly. Behind these is an industrial estate, populated by lorries and some incredibly well-fed seagulls. What looks like a fairly unremarkable bit of concrete jungle, however, is where some big beasts of the British metal scene have rehearsed for the past decade. And so it is, on a Saturday afternoon, K! walks down a corridor thrumming with the sound of young bands unfazed by the attempted decimation of the live music scene, turns left and pushes open a heavy door, to be greeted by the sight and sound of Bullet For My Valentine.