Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler announces new ​‘Complete Collection’ of solo material

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Sabbath​’s Geezer Butler has announced details of his new mammoth, career-spanning release, Manipulations Of The Mind – The Complete Collection. The bassist’s entire solo works (three records – Plastic Planet (1995), Black Science (1997), and Ohmwork (2005) – plus a bonus disc of ​“rare material”) will be shared as part of a four-CD boxset on July 30 via BMG, with an additional The Very Best Of Geezer Butler standalone CD also out on the same day. See the full tracklists for both collections below.

www.kerrang.com
