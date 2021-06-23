Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler announces new ​‘Complete Collection’ of solo material

By the time Black Sabbath came to record ‘Sabotage’ they were on the verge of breaking up, with Ozzy only a little way from a complete breakdown. Don Arden had taken over management leading to lawsuits by the dozen and the previous albums had been something less than stellar, Tony Iommi himself saying “We could've continued and gone on and on, getting more technical, using orchestras and everything else which we didn't particularly want to. Sabbath, Bloody Sabbath wasn't a rock album, really.”