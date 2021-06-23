Album review: Light The Torch – You Will Be The Death Of Me
When Howard Jones left Killswitch Engage in 2012, it was, he says, because the anxiety and stress of being on tour eventually meant that, “I physically and mentally couldn’t get onstage,” an issue not helped by keeping on top of living with Type‑2 diabetes. Listening to Light The Torch’s second album, it certainly wasn’t because of musical differences. Though not a copy of Killswitch, they’re nevertheless a similarly huge-sounding, stompy metal vessel in which Howard’s massive voice really shows its power.www.kerrang.com