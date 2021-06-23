Cancel
Album review: Light The Torch – You Will Be The Death Of Me

By Words: Nick Ruskell
Kerrang
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Howard Jones left Killswitch Engage in 2012, it was, he says, because the anxiety and stress of being on tour eventually meant that, ​“I physically and mentally couldn’t get onstage,” an issue not helped by keeping on top of living with Type‑2 diabetes. Listening to Light The Torch​’s second album, it certainly wasn’t because of musical differences. Though not a copy of Killswitch, they’re nevertheless a similarly huge-sounding, stompy metal vessel in which Howard’s massive voice really shows its power.

