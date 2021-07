Suicide Squad is still a couple of months away as DC Comics fans await the next film in the growing DCEU. McFarlane Toys has already revealed that they are making a wave of Suicide Squad figures and pre-orders have finally arrived. The wave of DC Multiverse figures will be a Build-A-Figure wave with King Shark being the figure that is built when all 4 figures come together. This time we are looking at two hot shots from this new team with Bloodsport and Peacemaker. Due to the new instructions, DC Comics collectibles do not include guns so these figures do feel that pain but there are plenty of McFarlane Toys figures that can help with that. Both Peacemaker and Bloodsport are loaded with detail with their Suicide Squad costumes coming to life right before your eyes.