EP review: Drug Church – Tawny

By Words: Mischa Pearlman
Kerrang
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntended to bridge the gap between 2018’s Cheer and their forthcoming fourth album, Tawny is both the end of the road and a connector between the past and future of Drug Church. Comprised of two brand new songs, the band’s 2020 single Bliss Out and a cover of Remember To Forget by American punk outfit Arcwelder, Tawny might be short, but it’s full of both intention and – naturally, given this is Drug Church – incendiary intensity.

