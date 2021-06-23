Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Foo Fighters to play Los Angeles’ Forum’s first full-capacity gig in more than a year

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing their tiny Los Angeles club show and epic re-opening of New York’s Madison Square Garden, Foo Fighters have announced another special gig: a headline date at LA’s The Forum next month. The setting of the band’s awesome All My Life video, the Foos will return to The Forum for...

Los Angeles, CAthemusicuniverse.com

Foo Fighters announce LA Forum show

History repeats as Foo Fighters bring rock & roll back to live once again, this time on their Los Angeles home turf, at The Fabulous Forum — where its members are just as likely to show up in the crowd as on the stage. On July 17th, the band will...
Musicwgnradio.com

Dean’s Entertainment Report: Weekend box office, Foo Fighters play first full-capacity show, policy for Springsteen on Broadway, and more!

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. He talked about the Foo Fighters playing their first fill capacity show since the COVID-19 shutdown. He also talked about the protestors outside Madison Square Garden (where the Foo Fighters performed), and whether that’s a sign of things to come for venues that require vaccination cards. Speaking of… Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show changed its policy on vaccination cards, Dean shared details on that, as well Will Smith’s memoir, and the weekend box office numbers too.
MusicFOX Carolina

Foo Fighters play first capacity Madison Square Garden show since Covid

(CNN) -- The Foo Fighters rocked Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, with unexpected guest Dave Chappelle. It was The Garden's first concert since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered venues in New York City in March 2020. The band and frontman Dave Grohl kicked off the show with "Times Like These,"...
Los Angeles, CAantiMUSIC

Foo Fighters Bringing Rock Back To The Forum

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters have announced that they will reopen full capacity concerts at The Forum in Los Angeles with a newly-announced performance set for Saturday, July 17. The show in support of their latest album, "Medicine At Midnight", will mark the first event at the iconic venue in more...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

‘America is back!’ Fans react as Foo Fighters and Dave Chapelle perform full-capacity concert at Madison Square Garden

The Foo Fighters performed at Madison Square Garden last night (20 June) and concert-goers were thrilled to see live music back in action.The rock band performed to a large crowd in what was the first full-capacity concert hosted at the iconic venue since March 2020.Last night’s performance was the first in more than 15 months that required no social distancing, masks or capacity caps with all concert-goers required to provide proof of full Covid-19 vaccination. Fans were shocked to see the band joined on stage by comedian Dave Chapelle, who performed a cover of Radiohead’s 1992 hit “Creep” alongside...
New York City, NYNYS Music

Foo Fighters Perform First Show at MSG in 460 Days

Foo Fighters performed the first show back at Madison Square Garden (MSG) and made New York and music history as they welcomed vaccinated fans back to the iconic venue on June 20 for the first 100% capacity concert in a New York arena since March 2020. The three hour long,...
Inglewood, CARegister Citizen

The Forum to Reopen with Foo Fighters Concert

The Inglewood, Calif. venue is set to hold its first full-capacity show in over a year on July 17, featuring the Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl and company have been ushering in the return of live music from coast to coast. In May, they closed out SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live event, also in Inglewood. Then to celebrate the reopening of California, the band graced The Canyon, a 1,270-capacity in Agoura Hills, Calif., for a lucky audience of 600 vaccinated fans. Over in New York, the Foo Fighters kicked off Madison Square Garden’s 2021 season with a three-hour set that featured Dave Chapelle covering Radiohead’s “Creep” and homages to the Bee Gees and Freddie Mercury with performances of “You Should Be Dancing” and “Somebody to Love.” With the Golden State officially open and the entertainment capital full of artists buzzing to return to the stage, there is no doubt the Foo Fighters’ Forum opener will be an arena-rock extravaganza full of surprises.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

The Foo Fighters Bring Rock and Roll Home to The Forum for Vaccinated or Covid-19 Negative Fans 7/17/21

After selling out their Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York concerts, the Foo Fighters are doing their part to resurrect rock & roll back to “live” once again, this time on their Los Angeles home turf at The Forum. On July 17, the band will play the first full capacity concert at the iconic Forum in more than a year. Tickets will be on sale to the public as of June 25 at 10am PT. When purchasing tickets, guests must confirm (for themselves and guests) that they will be fully vaccinated, or will have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. Guests must also self-attest when entering the venue that they are either fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entrance.
Rolling Stone

Dave Chappelle Belts Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ With Foo Fighters at First Madison Square Garden Gig

Dave Chappelle helped the Foo Fighters reopen Madison Square Garden for live music by making a surprise appearance and covering Radiohead’s “Creep.”. A fan-shot video captured Chappelle sauntering onto the stage and delivering a casual and cool performance of the alt-rock standard. And although the comedian — reasonably enough — couldn’t really push his voice to the same heights as Thom Yorke’s falsetto on the bridge, he had plenty of help from the crowd.
Los Angeles, CAHyperallergic

Los Angeles: A Playful, but Critical, Tribute to LA

New Orleans, LADerrick

Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Ludacris to play New Orleans Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Ludacris, The Isley Brothers, Melissa Etheridge and Trombone Shorty are among the acts slated to take the stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which returns this fall after a one-year hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Thursday.
MusicKerrang

Beauty & FashionYardbarker

The definitive Foo Fighters Playlist

Being a Hall of Famer with one band just wasn't enough for the multi-talented Dave Grohl. He cut his teeth with grunge stars Nirvana and kept the success coming as frontman of his band the Foo Fighters. The latter remains one of the biggest acts in the world. Here are...
Musicmxdwn.com

Dave Grohl Reveals “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Drum Line is a Ripoff of The Gap Band

According to Stereogum, former Nirvana drummer and current Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl revealed to Pharrell in an interview that he took a lot of drumming inspiration from disco music. Grohl told Pharrell that on Nevermind by Nirvana he “pulled so much stuff from The Gap Band.” Specifically, on “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Grohl uses an identical drum intro to The Gap Band’s “Burn Rubber On Me.”
Rock MusicKerrang

