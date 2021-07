“Very few people or companies can clearly articulate why they do what they do,” Simon Sinek writes in his bestselling book, Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Action. Unfortunately, it is too easy to just go through the motions, traversing life without knowing our purpose and cause, and what drives us to get out of bed every morning. The greatest companies and leaders clearly articulate their why and that informs what they do and how they follow through.