Superstar gymnast Simone Biles opened up about her upbringing in a recent episode of her Facebook Watch series, Simone vs. Herself. The 24-year-old, who was placed in foster care as a toddler, spoke candidly about her biological mother and the challenges she and her siblings faced before they were eventually adopted. "I don't remember a lot about foster care, but I definitely knew that we had been taken from our biological mom and then you just think you're going to go back to her," Biles said in Tuesday's episode, titled Who Am I?