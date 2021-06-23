Cancel
Law Enforcement

Title 18 6301 (a)(2) Corruption of minors

crimewatchpa.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 6/12/21, Officers observed Gerald Moessinger and a juvenile walking out past curfew (approximately 1:00 am), near the intersection of W. Maple St. at Middle Ave., in East Prospect Borough. Moessinger and the juvenile fled from the area. Officers investigated the suspicious activity which... PA 75 3733 Fleeing or Attempting...

www.crimewatchpa.com
Pennsylvania Statecrimewatchpa.com

Sena , Megan Nicole - CC 6105 A1 Possession of Firearm Prohibited (Felony 2) and 1 additional charge

On 07/02/2021 at approximately 0600 hrs City of Bradford Police along with the Pennsylvania State Police SERT Team executed a search warrant at 4b Kiwanis Court in the City of Bradford. The warrant was in relation to an ongoing investigation into firearms being possessed by persons whom are not permitted to possess. As a result of the search warrant 2 firearms were seized along with a large amount of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Marijuana, and other narcotics. The defendant Megan Nicole Sena was charged accordingly and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Richard Luther whom remanded her to McKean County Jail on $100,000 cash bail.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of Theft (M1)

On June 17, 2021 NHPD was dispatched to the ELANCO Library (Earl Township) for a suspicious person. Responding officers were told that a male had entered the library and was entering restricted rooms meant for staff members only. In one of the rooms the male had pulled paperwork out of one of the...
Mesquite, NVmvprogress.com

Mesquite Arrest Report: July 5, 2021

Following is a summary of the Mesquite Police Department arrests for the week of 6/27/2021 through 7/3/2021. Tanner B Ferreira – 6/27/2021, 02:25am: Charges: Battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Tyler M Cooke-Miles – 6/27/2021, 06:57am: Charges: Grand larceny of motor vehicle, first offense. Kyle D Cope – 6/27/2021, 06:57am/3:44pm:...
Retailcrimewatchpa.com

1 count of possession of a controlled substance

Officers were dispatched to Gideon King Hardware for a possible retail theft in progress. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The defendant, Walley BLACKBURN, was arrested for outstanding warrants and the above charges.
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

JUNE 2021 STATISTICS

JUNE 2021 STATISTICS FOR SWATARA TOWNSHIP AND PAXTANG BOROUGH WERE POSTED UNDER THE CRIME/STATISTICS TAB.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count Felony Risking Catastrophe

Arson / Burglary / Risking Catastrophe / Criminal Mischief / Recklessly Endangering Another Person Arrest, 8:00 to 8:44 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021, 600 block Wyncroft Lane (LT) – Husani A. Laviscount, M/33, of Queens, NY, was charged with the above offenses, following an apartment fire. Police...
Bradford, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Williams , James Gavin III - CC 6105 A1 Possession of Firearm Prohibited and 1 additional charge

On 07/02/2021 at approximately 0600 hrs City of Bradford Police along with Pennsylvania State Police SERT Team executed a search warrant at 4b Kiwanis Court in the City of Bradford. The warrant was in relation to an ongoing investigation into firearms being possessed by persons prohibited to possess. As a result of the search warrant 2 firearms were recovered, along with a large amount of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Marijuana, and other narcotics. The defendant James Gavin Williams was charged accordingly and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Richard Luther whom remanded Williams to McKean County Jail on $100,000 cash bail.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Theft by unlawful taking - 2 counts (M)

NLCRPD has filed misdemeanor charges on Christopher Robert Bower of Lancaster for Theft. Bower purchased $801.82 in merchandise at the Ace Hardware, 1739 W. Main Street in Clay Township, paying with checks on a closed account.
Jeannette, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Strangulation- Applying Pressure to the Throat or Neck

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kiyron Jerome Swindle. If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the City of Jeannette Police Dept., or submit a tip below. Aggravated Assault- Attempts to Cause serious Injury with Extreme Indifference, Strangulation- Applying Pressure to the Throat or Neck, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering another Person, Theft by Unlawful Taking- Movable Property, Receiving Stolen Property, Harassment-Subject Other to Physical Contact.
Philadelphia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

903 (a)(1) Criminal conspiracy

The Plumstead Township Police Department obtained a felony arrest warrant for Hugean Greer, who was last known to be residing in the 7000 block of Sommers Rd in Philadelphia. The felony charges are stemming from a motor vehicle theft that occurred back on November 16 th of 2020. If you have any...
Wilmington, DEcrimewatchpa.com

(18) 903 (a)(1) Criminal conspiracy (F3)

The Plumstead Township Police Department obtained a felony arrest warrant for Lamar Marshall, who was last known to be residing at 3601 N. Madison Street in Wilmington Delaware. The felony charges are stemming from a motor vehicle theft that occurred back on November 16 th of 2020. If you have any...
Wormleysburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License. Disorderly Conduct

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 around 745PM West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to the 1100 Block of Yverdon Drive, Wormleysburg for suspicious activity. Officer(s) arrived and made contact with the suspect identified as Corey Anthony DAVIS. DAVIS was found in possession of a concealed handgun...
Plumstead Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

INCIDENT BLOTTER JUNE 28- JULY 5,2021

At 11:25 am, Officers were dispatched for a report of an overdose on North Easton Road. Upon arrival Police located a 22-year-old deceased male from Doylestown. Detectives are investigating the incident. At 3:06 pm, a Plumstead Township resident contacted the Department to report a fraud involving unemployment. The resident was...
Manheim, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Driving Under the Influence (Controlled Substances).

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD has filed a criminal complaint against Robert Lee GARRIS II, age 39, of Manheim, for Altered, forged or counterfeit documents and plates and Driving Under the Influence (Controlled Substances). On 05/25/2021 around 1:36pm, Officers stopped the vehicle GARRIS was driving...
crimewatchpa.com

BOYLE, Treasa M. - Fireworks Forbidden

Lititz Borough – The LBPD has filed a non-traffic citation against Treasa M. BOYLE, age 36, of Lititz for a violation of the Lititz Borough Ordinance titled Fireworks Forbidden. On 07/04/2021 at around 10:19pm, An Officer observed fireworks being set off in 100 block of North Locust Street from the...
Manheim, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Laviscount, Husani A - (1) Count Felony Arson and 4 additional charges

Arson / Burglary / Risking Catastrophe / Criminal Mischief / Recklessly Endangering Another Person Arrest, 8:00 to 8:44 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021, 600 block Wyncroft Lane (LT) – Husani A. Laviscount, M/33, of Queens, NY, was charged with the above offenses, following an apartment fire. Police investigators, working with the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, determined that the fire was intentionally set by Laviscount, which resulted in the above charges. Laviscount, unlawfully entered one (1) of the apartments, and then intentionally set it on fire, which then spread to a total of five (5) other occupied structures, with the purpose of destroying or damaging them. Total loss exceeded $5,000.00, making this a felony offense. During the time of the fire, eight (8) people were inside of their apartments in the building. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. Laviscount remains a wanted person at this time. Any person knowing the whereabouts of Laviscount should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” below.
Warwick Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Clawson, Justin Michael - Possession with intent to deliver/manufacture controlled substances - 2 counts (F) and 2...

NLCRPD has arrested Justin Michael Clawson of Mountville with 2 Felony counts of Possession with intent to deliver/manufacture controlled substances, 3 counts (2 felony, 1 misdemeanor) of possession of controlled substances, and 1 count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. NLCRPD officers responded to the Sheetz on Furnace Hills Pike in Warwick Township for a report of a male in a a car slumped over in his seat and not conscious. Investigation found Michael asleep and upon investigation controlled substances and paraphernalia were seized.

