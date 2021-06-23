Driggs entrepreneur named to Forbes "Next 1000" list for cricket powder

Opici Family Distributing of Connecticut celebrated recognition of its long-held Italian import, Carpineto. The Tuscany winery recently was recognized for 90-plus-point ratings on four wines: Carpineto Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, 96 points from Wine Spectator; Carpineto Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2016, 95 points from Wine Spectator; Carpineto Chianti Classico Riserva 2016, 93 points from Robert Parker; and Carpineto Farnito Cabernet Sauvignon 2015, 92 points from Robert Parker. Carpineto was founded in 1967 in the enclave of Dudda, just outside of Greve in Chianti, by Giancarlo Sacchet and Antonio Mario Zaccheo with the purpose of making great Sangiovese in the Tuscan classic appellations. Carpineto takes its name from the Greek “carpos,” meaning fruit, and the modern-day winery has developed an award-winning, international reputation for consistently elegant wines. The four Carpineto estates encompass 424 hectares of land spread among Tuscany’s most prestigious appellations, stretching from the heart of the Chianti Classico region to its extensive Vino Nobile holdings in Montepulciano.