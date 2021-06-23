Cancel
Driggs, ID

Driggs entrepreneur named to Forbes "Next 1000" list for cricket powder

By Julia Tellman
Teton Valley News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Stoddard, founder of Orchestra Provisions and purveyor of seasonings and supplements made from crickets, was recognized this month as a member of the Forbes “Next 1000,” a list of entrepreneurs who are “redefining the American dream.”. Stoddard’s mission is to replace or reimagine traditional protein sources by incorporating sustainably-sourced...

www.tetonvalleynews.net
